Senegal vs Colombia Live Streaming Channels, FIFA World Cup LIVE: When and where to watch LIVE telecast in India on TV

Senegal vs Colombia LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: Senegal will take on Colombia in a Group H encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Senegal enter Thursday”s game after a hard fought draw against Japan, that kept their hopes of entering the knockouts alive. A solitary point from their last group game will see the ”Terenga lions” through to the knockouts stage of the tournament. Senegal have never won or lost a World Cup match by more than one goal, a record that Senegal will look to maintain.

On the contrary, only a win will seal a spot for Colombia in the knockout stages. Interestingly, Colombia have never lost to an African opposition in normal time in the quadrennial tournament. The two sides last competed against each other in a friendly game in 2014, which ended in a draw. If Colombia manage to secure a place in the knockouts, it will be the first time that they would have ever reached the knockout phase at two successive FIFA World Cups.

When will Senegal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Senegal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 28, 2018.

Where will Senegal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Senegal vs Colombia, FIFA world cup will be held at Samara Arena, Samara.

What time will Senegal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Senegal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch Senegal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Senegal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Senegal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Senegal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

SENEGAL

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes/FRA), Alfred Gomis (SPAL/ITA), Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya/GUI)

Defenders: Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes/FRA), Lamine Gassama (Antalyaspor/TUR), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli/ITA), Kara Mbodj (Anderlecht/BEL), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux/FRA), Salif Sane (Hanover/GER), Moussa Wague (Eupen/BEL)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton/ENG), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham Utd/ENG, capt), Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Stoke City/ENG), Alfred Ndiaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG), Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City/ENG), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes/FRA)

Forwards: Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke/ENG), Balde Keita (Monaco/FRA), Moussa Konate (Amiens/FRA), Sadio Mane (Liverpool/ENG), Mbaye Niang (Torino/ITA), Diafra Sakho (Rennes/FRA), Moussa Sow (Bursaspor/TUR)

COLOMBIA

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal/ENG), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali), Jose Fernando Cuadrado (Once Caldas/ARG)

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (Milan/ITA), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham/ENG), Santiago Arias (PSV/NED), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors/ARG), Johan Mojica (Girona/ESP), Yerry Mina (Barcelona/ESP)

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios (Boca Juniors/ARG), Carlos Sanchez (Espanyol/ESP), Jefferson Lerma (Levante/ESP), Jose Izquierdo (Brighton/ENG), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich/GER), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Mateus Uribe (America/MEX), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate/ARG), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus/ITA)

Forwards: Radamel Falcao (Monaco/FRA), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras/BRA), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal/ESP), Luis Muriel (Sevilla/ESP)