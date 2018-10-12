See Pic: Fan breaches security to click selfie with Virat Kohli during Hyderabad Test

He tried to hug Kohli and take a selfie with him. (Twitter)

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular players around the world right now. Fans adore the Indian captain and everybody wants a glimpse of the run machine. While we have seen security breaches in all sports, the act is becoming quite normal with Kohli. During the second Test between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, a spectator ran up to Virat Kohli and clicked a selfie with him.

The incident took place in the morning session of day 1 after an hour’s play when a fan jumped over a barricade and ran about 80 metres into the ground. He tried to hug Kohli and take a selfie with him. Virat Kohli tried to avoid the hug as security came and took the fan away.

In the previous test match which was held in Rajkot, a similar incident had come to light where two fans tried to take a selfie with Virat Kohli.

India has suffered a major setback early into the match as the debutant Shardul Thakur was taken off the field after he injured his groin in the fourth over of the game. This has left the Indian team with just one specialist fast bowler in Umesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Kohli who scored a century in the first Test, consolidated his position at the top of the Test rankings. He has now moved on to 937 rating points. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s six wickets in the match, including a haul of five for 57 in the second innings, has lifted him 16 places to 52nd position.