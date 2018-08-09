SC scraps ‘one state, one vote policy’, gives full membership to Mumbai Cricket Association, Vidarbha and Railways

The Supreme Court has discarded one state one vote policy. (Source: IE)

The Supreme Court on Thursday discarded the ‘One State One Vote’ policy recommended by Lodha Committee headed by the Justice R M Lodha panel. The apex court has granted full membership to Mumbai Cricket Association, Vidarbha and Railways. All three associations have been given four weeks time to register the new modified constitution of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI). This also means that all three associations of Gujarat and Maharashtra will be allowed to vote in board meetings.

Earlier in May, a bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had sad that it may have a relook at the one-state, one-vote recommendation which had led to loss of membership of voting rights to bodies like Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Cricket Club of India (CCI), Vidarbha Cricket Association, Baroda Cricket Association and Saurashtra Cricket Association.

According to the proposal which was earlier accepted by the Supreme Court, only one cricket association from a state would have full-time membership and voting rights in the BCCI. The bench had also asked the Maharashtra Cricket Association to postpone its election as the states may have to rejig their rules in tune with changes in the BCCI constitution.

