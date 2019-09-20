Saurav Ganguly inaugurates cricket-themed restaurant in Kolkata

The massive collection of cricket memorabilia has been collected by Moin Bin Moksud, who has worked with several IPL franchises.

A cricket-themed restaurant displaying more than 100 memorabilia was inaugurated by former India captain Sourav Ganguly here on Friday. “I have seen several cricket-themed restaurants in other countries like Sri Lanka, UK. But this one is different as it has so many authentic memorabilia.

It’s a must-visit place for ardent fans of cricket and food,” Ganguly said while inaugurating ‘Pavilion’ at Park Circus. The restaurant displays more than 100 cricket memorabilia, including signatures of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, VVS Laxman, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, David Warner and almost all prominent members of the present Indian team and Indian Premier League stars, a statement said.

The massive collection of cricket memorabilia has been collected by Moin Bin Moksud, who has worked with several IPL franchises. “The idea of Pavilion came to my mind when I visited MCC Museum. I wanted to give Kolkata an authentic place to watch cricket,” Moksud said. The restaurant serves traditional Tandoor, Indian and Chinese cuisine.