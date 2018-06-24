Saudi Arabia vs Egypt LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast on TV in India

Saudi Arabia will take on Egypt in a Group A encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. With both sides out of Round 16 contention, the ”Green Falcons” and “Pharaohs” will play for pride.(Reuters)

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Saudi Arabia will take on Egypt in a Group A encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. With both sides out of Round 16 contention, the ”Green Falcons” and “Pharaohs” will play for pride. Saudi Arabia, heading home, fell to Uruguay in their last outing. The ”Green Falcons”’took Uruguay to their limit but Luis Saurez’s first-half goal, ensured victory for Uruguay.

Egypt arrives off the back of an eliminating defeat by Russia. Ahmed Fathi’s calamitous own goal broke the deadlocks before the Russians struck twice in the next three minutes to settle the game. Egypt coach Hector Cuper is looking for the Pharaohs to finish their World Cup campaign in a positive manner. “We will play against Saudi Arabia to regain wellness and achieve our new ambitions after the early exit at this World Cup, which was a big shock and blow. The team will be at its best against Saudi Arabia and there are no excuses for not winning and providing a better performance.”

When will Saudi Arabia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 25, 2018.

Where will Saudi Arabia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt, FIFA world cup will be held at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd Arena, Volgograd.

What time will Saudi Arabia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Saudi Arabia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Saudi Arabia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Saudi Arabia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

SAUDI ARABIA

Goalkeepers: Yasser al-Mosaileem (Al-Ahli), Abdullah al-Mayouf (Al-Hilal), Mohammed al-Owais (Al-Ahli)

Defenders: Mansour al-Harbi (Al-Ahli), Yasser al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Osama Hawsawi (Al-Hilal), Omar Hawsawi (Al-Nassr), Motaz Hawsawi (Al-Ahli), Ali al-Bulayhi (Al-Hilal), Mohammed al-Burayk (Al-Hilal)

Midfielders: Abdulla Otayf (Al-Hilal), Salman al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Mohammed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Abdullah al-Khaibari (Al-Shabab), Hussein al-Moqahwi (Al-Ahli), Abdulmalik al-Khaibari (Al-Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al Shabab), Salem al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Taisir al-Jassim (Al-Ahli), Yahya al-Shehri (Al-Nassr), Fahad al-Muwallad (Al-Ittihad)

Forwards: Mohannad Assiri (Al-Ahli), Mohammed al-Sahlawi (Al-Nassr)

EGYPT

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun/KSA), Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ali Gabr (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa/ENG), Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Al Fateh/KSA), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles/USA), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Sam Morsy (Wigan/ENG), Mahmoud Abdel Razek (Al Raed/KSA), Abdallah El Said (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa/TUR), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City/ENG), Amr Warda (Atromitos/GRE), Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim (Al Ittihad/KSA)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly)