SareeTwitter: This viral video of woman pitch invader during 1975 India-West Indies Test match leaves Twitterati in splits

The Twitterati called it the highlight of the #SareeTwitter trend and lauded the woman’s running skills too. (Source: Screengrab)

The #SareeTwitter trend saw the Twitterati from different walks of life flooding the micro-blogging site with their posts sharing their favourite saree pics using the hashtag. With the trend gaining momentum, celebrities and politicians too joined the bandwagon flaunting their saree looks on Twitter.

Now, a video from the past has gone viral on Twitter soon after the World Cup 2019 final. The old black-and-white video appears to be taken from the live footage of the cricket match between India and West Indies played in 1975. A saree-clad woman is seen dodging the ground staff and police personnel as she runs to the pitch to kiss Indian batsman Brijesh Patel after he completed his half-century in the fifth Test played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

After fulfilling her wish, the enthusiastic cricket lover is seen smiling and celebrating as she runs away from the field. The video has been grabbing attention online after a Twitter user posted it, saying, “Sorry this #SareeTwitter cannot be beaten.”

The Twitterati called it the highlight of the #SareeTwitter trend and lauded the woman’s running skills too.

Amazing! I can never imagaine running in saree so fast! — RupalTierra (@RupalTierra) July 18, 2019

Wah chahne balo ka badai dena ka anokha andaazzzz #SareeTwitter https://t.co/MBr4nJ4lyp — Anshu Kumar (@anshu_kumar308) July 19, 2019

Haha #SareeTwitter is indeed a wonder tag ???? https://t.co/f9rTD0UTZl — Revanth (@sai_revanthg) July 19, 2019

This added more glamour to #SareeTwitter https://t.co/S5S7J8oT2r — Mukum (@mukum3) July 19, 2019

What can? And she is so fast in a sari https://t.co/93WvxOsqUP — Elle Jay Ann ???? (@raiseqalam) July 18, 2019

Scoring half a century is one thing, while invading the pitch in a #saree something else altogether! #SareeTwitter #BlastFromThePast via @itssudhanshu https://t.co/kzoHvtRaLx — Mahendra Mamnani (@Mmamnani) July 19, 2019

Women who can run at that speed in a saree are on another level of athleticism. — Rozy Roti Writer (@Sunanth) July 18, 2019

The West Indian cricket team toured India in 1975 and played a five-match test series here. The Caribbean team won the series 3-2. The Clive Lloyd-led West Indies team also visited Sri Lanka and Pakistan around that period. They played two Tests against Sri Lanka and two-match test series against Pakistan as well.

This was second such incident, the first involved Abbas Ali Baig against Australia during 1959-60. The incident happened at Brabourne Stadium in Bombay.