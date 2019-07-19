#SareeTwitter: This viral video of woman pitch invader during 1975 India-West Indies Test match leaves Twitterati in splits

By: |
Published: July 19, 2019 6:17:55 PM

The old black-and-white video appears to be taken from the live footage of the cricket match between India and West Indies played in 1975.

saree twitter, saree twitter viral tweets, Wankhede Stadium, 1975 ind vs West Indies saree woman, India vs West Indies, woman ran in saree cricket match, brijesh patel, 1975 wankhede woman kiss brijesh patel, viral video, cricket news, cricketThe Twitterati called it the highlight of the #SareeTwitter trend and lauded the woman’s running skills too. (Source: Screengrab)

The #SareeTwitter trend saw the Twitterati from different walks of life flooding the micro-blogging site with their posts sharing their favourite saree pics using the hashtag. With the trend gaining momentum, celebrities and politicians too joined the bandwagon flaunting their saree looks on Twitter.

Now, a video from the past has gone viral on Twitter soon after the World Cup 2019 final. The old black-and-white video appears to be taken from the live footage of the cricket match between India and West Indies played in 1975. A saree-clad woman is seen dodging the ground staff and police personnel as she runs to the pitch to kiss Indian batsman Brijesh Patel after he completed his half-century in the fifth Test played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

After fulfilling her wish, the enthusiastic cricket lover is seen smiling and celebrating as she runs away from the field. The video has been grabbing attention online after a Twitter user posted it, saying, “Sorry this #SareeTwitter cannot be beaten.”

The Twitterati called it the highlight of the #SareeTwitter trend and lauded the woman’s running skills too.

The West Indian cricket team toured India in 1975 and played a five-match test series here. The Caribbean team won the series 3-2. The Clive Lloyd-led West Indies team also visited Sri Lanka and Pakistan around that period. They played two Tests against Sri Lanka and two-match test series against Pakistan as well.

This was second such incident, the first involved Abbas Ali Baig against Australia during 1959-60. The incident happened at Brabourne Stadium in Bombay.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. #SareeTwitter: This viral video of woman pitch invader during 1975 India-West Indies Test match leaves Twitterati in splits
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop