The romanticized homecoming of Sanju Samson as a Chennai Super King [s] (CSK) has hit a significant reality check. After a massive pre-season trade from Rajasthan Royals, the Kerala star—affectionately called “Chetta” by his massive fanbase—was expected to be the crown jewel of the post-Dhoni era at Chepauk. Instead, the opening week of IPL 2026 has been a sobering experience for both the player and the franchise.

Disappointing CSK Debut For Samson At Royals Home

Following a disappointing debut in Guwahati, Samson had the perfect stage to redeem himself on Friday night, April 3, against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Walking out to a deafening roar at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, the expectations were sky-high. However, the script remained unchanged. Samson struggled to find any rhythm, falling for just 7 runs off 7 balls. He managed a solitary boundary before being dismissed early in the powerplay, leaving the home crowd stunned.

ALSO READ Sanju Samson’s Chennai Super Kings shirt has a Vivian Richards connection

Samson’s struggle is not just about the low scores, but an uncharacteristic lack of fluency. Known for his ability to dominate both spin and pace from ball one, the 31-year-old currently looks a shadow of the batter who spearheaded the Royals for over a decade. His season tally now stands at a meager 13 runs from two innings, with an average of 6.5 and a strike rate that has failed to cross the 100 mark.

Sanju Samson’s Rs 18 Crore Valuation

For a player who commanded an 18-crore valuation, these early returns are reigniting the “inconsistency” narrative that has trailed Samson throughout his career. While the CSK management, led by Stephen Fleming, is famous for sticking by their players through lean patches, the pressure is mounting to justify the tactical shift that saw Samson replace long-standing pillars in the Chennai middle order.

The lack of “click” between Samson and the CSK system can be attributed to several growing pains. Transitioning from the captaincy of Rajasthan to being the marquee hero for Chennai brings a different level of psychological pressure. In both matches so far, Samson has walked into the middle during the early powerplay overs against a seaming ball, a phase where he typically takes time to settle rather than attacking from the start.

Will Kerala’s Darling Boy Answer Critics?

Despite the twin failures, it is far from panic stations in the Chennai camp. Samson’s career has often been defined by slow starts followed by mid-season surges. The team’s faith in his match-winning ability remains the official line, especially with spin-friendly tracks coming up where his footwork will be vital. However, in a league as cutthroat as the IPL, “Chetta” cannot afford many more quiet nights before the gap between his price tag and his performance becomes too wide to bridge.