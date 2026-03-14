The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have never been a franchise known for knee-jerk reactions but the blockbuster trade bringing Sanju Samson to Anbuden has sent shockwaves through the IPL ecosystem. As the 2026 season approaches, the burning question remains how his arrival fundamentally alters the role of the legendary MS Dhoni.

With CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirming that Thala will feature in every single match, we look at the tactical powerplay brewing behind the scenes.

Can Chennai afford to give the keeping gloves to Samson?

For the first time in nearly two decades, MS Dhoni might not be the primary man behind the stumps for CSK. After grappling with a lingering knee injury and a muscle tear over the last three seasons, the 44-year-old veteran has been training intensely at the High Performance Centre in Navalur.

However, the inducted of Sanju Samson into CSK, who just secured the Player of the Tournament award in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, presents a golden opportunity. Samson is at the peak of his physical powers. By handing the gloves to Samson, CSK can:

Reduce the physical toll on Dhoni: Allowing him to focus solely on his explosive finishing cameos.

Optimise the Powerplay: Samson is expected to open the innings, providing the aggressive starts CSK lacked in their disappointing 10th-place finish in 2025.

The Impact Player rule can also be used to rope in Dhoni

Meanwhile, impact player rule can also be used to rope in Dhoni. While administrative staff won’t interfere, the tactical backbone duo of Stephen Fleming and Dhoni himself reportedly can weigh two distinct options among other possibilities.

The pure finisher: Dhoni plays in the XI, batting at No. 8, but skips the 20 overs of wicketkeeping to preserve his energy for the death overs.

The tactical sub: In high-intensity games, Dhoni could be used as an Impact Sub, coming in purely to navigate a chase or set a target, effectively extending CSK’s batting lineup to No. 9.

What do experts believe?

Former India cricketers turned pundits Irfan Pathan and Piyush Chawla have expressed their views on the issue. Both believe that the trade of Samson to CSK is a masterstroke for the Men in Yellow. However, they didn’t have a say on whether or not Samson should keep wickets instead of Dhoni.

“Sanju Samson’s arrival at CSK will allow captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to express himself a bit more. We have seen him grow as a leader. It is not easy leading in the IPL while also taking forward the legacy of MS Dhoni. That is one of the toughest things to do in your career. But Dhoni’s support, along with the help Sanju Samson brings, will always benefit Ruturaj. Looking at the squad and imagining the playing combination are two different things,” Pathan said on JioStar.

Sanju Samson at MA Chidambaram Stadium

IPL 2026 Stat Check Sanju Samson

at Chepauk MA Chidambaram Stadium · IPL Record Chennai — His New Home Ground Matches 5 IPL appearances Runs 59 total at venue Average 11.80 well below career avg High Score 26 best knock at Chepauk Strike Rate 100.00 0 100 150 200 Samson averages just 11.80 at Chepauk — a ground that will now be his home venue following his blockbuster trade to CSK. Turning this weakness into strength is his biggest challenge heading into IPL 2026. Express InfoGenIE

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Chalwa reckoned Chennai’s opening problems will now be solved with Samson at Chennai.

“Last season, they struggled to get quick starts. Only after Ayush Mhatre arrived did CSK start scoring runs in the Powerplay. Now, with Samson in, their opening problems will finally be solved. They need that experienced opener alongside Ayush Mhatre. Samson’s trade move to CSK is going to be a blockbuster one,” Chawla said on the same broadcast network.

Samson’s record at MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL

Even though Samson’s overall IPL record has been a stellar one, he has struggled at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He has scored 59 runs in 5 matches, averaging 11.80 with a highest score of 26 and a strike rate of 100. With this ground now his home, it is high time that Samson improves his numbers at this venue in IPL cricket.