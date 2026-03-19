Chennai Super Kings revealed on March 19 (Thursday) that Sanju Samson will be wearing the number 11 jersey in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Samson, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals in place of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, used to wear the same jersey number at RR. The announcement was made through social media posts by the franchise, who are five-time champions of the league.

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The Sir Viv Richards Connection

While Samson has often been linked to Mohamed Salah due to his love for Liverpool, his choice of number 11 resonates even more deeply within the cricketing world. The number was made legendary by the original “Master Blaster,” Sir Vivian Richards. Known for his fearless aggression and “king-like” presence at the crease—traits Samson himself is often praised for—Richards wore the number 11 during the 1975 and 1979 World Cup-winning eras for the West Indies. By retaining this number at CSK, Samson isn’t just following a personal tradition; he is aligning himself with a legacy of dominance and destructive batting that Sir Viv pioneered.

Who wore Jersey Number 11 for CSK before Sanju?

The number 11 at Chennai Super Kings has seen some heavy-duty transitions over the years. Most recently, it was worn by Shivam Dube during his breakthrough 2022 and 2023 seasons, before he switched to number 25. Interestingly, the legendary Ravindra Jadeja—the very man Samson has been traded for—also sported the number 11 during his early years with the franchise (circa 2012) before settling on his iconic number 8. Other notable Men in Yellow to wear the 11 include veteran Indian pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji and former purple-cap winner Mohit Sharma.

Famous Names with Jersey Number 11

In sticking with the 11, Samson joins a prestigious “First XI” of global sporting icons:

Sir Vivian Richards: The ultimate “Master Blaster” and the blueprint for aggressive batting.

Mohamed Salah: The Liverpool “Egyptian King” and Samson’s primary modern-day sporting idol.

Mohammed Shami: India’s current pace spearhead who has made the number 11 a symbol of excellence in white-ball cricket.

Ryan Giggs: The Manchester United legend who made the number 11 iconic over two decades of footballing dominance.