“Dukhi mat ho bhai. It is a long tournament, kabhi bhi mauka aa sakta hai.”

These words might be the opening line of the Sanju Samson biopic if they make one—which they surely will, considering the appetite for cinema in Kerala. After all, what Samson did in the final three matches of the 2026 T20 World Cup was nothing short of pure cinema.

For the uninitiated, those lines—which translate to, “Don’t lose heart, brother; it’s a long tournament, you might get a chance at the most unexpected of moments”—come from a conversation between former India captain Rohit Sharma and Samson.

Sanju Samson, the humble Kerala boy who worked hard and waited yrs for his moment…! Then Rohit Sharma’s simple words "Dukhi mat ho bhai. It’s a long tournament, mauka kabhi bhi aa sakta hai" – Those few words turned prophetic.. No wonder Sharma is loved by his teammates pic.twitter.com/7UUgZpYBnI — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) March 6, 2026

Rohit, serving as the brand ambassador of the T20 World Cup 2026, was meeting with members of the Indian squad during the tournament’s early stages. It was then that he said those lines to Sanju—words that will now become part of cricket folklore, as they rightly should be.

But that wasn’t the only inspiration Sanju carried with him; he had, after all, sought the guidance of the ‘God of Cricket,’ Sachin Tendulkar. But before turning to what transpired during that meeting, it is essential to set the stage.

For years, Sanju was the enigma of Indian cricket—a talent with world-class flair but a career often defined by “what ifs.” However, India’s 2026 T20 World Cup triumph revealed that his metamorphosis into a clinical match-winner was no accident; it was a success saga written through the quiet mentorship of Sachin Tendulkar and the tactical patience instilled by Rohit Sharma.

The Tendulkar Touch: Tuning the Temperament

The revival began with a fundamental shift in mindset. Samson’s knocks of 97* against the West Indies and 89 in both the semi-final and final weren’t just about stroke-play; they reflected a “Sachin-esque” ability to read the game’s pulse. Samson later revealed the depth of his bond with the Little Master:

“I reached out to sir and had huge conversations with him,” Samson said. “Getting guidance from someone like him—that clarity, game preparation, and game sense—is all I could ask for. He even called me the night before the final to check how I was feeling,” he added during the post-match presentation ceremony.

ALSO READ The Sanju Samson dividend: How a decade of patience culminated in World Cup glory

The Moment It All Turned True

While receiving advice from greats is a profound feeling for any cricketer, converting that wisdom into what Sanju produced is apprenticeship at its best. For years, the ‘Darling Boy from Kerala’ waited for his moment. Even after hitting three centuries while opening the innings, his position was shifted; he was made to bat down the order to accommodate Shubman Gill, yet you never saw him complain.

S. Sreesanth, another Kerala cricketer who was part of two of India’s World Cup-winning squads in 2007 and 2011, once said: “When I was going through those dark times [the spot-fixing allegations], I never asked, ‘God, why me?’ Instead, I said, ‘Try me.’ When I took that catch of Misbah-ul-Haq to win the World Cup for India, I didn’t stop to ask, ‘Why me?’ I accepted that glory as my destiny. So, when life brought me suffering, I had no right to complain.”

Though Samson never said this out loud, this seems to be the philosophy of his life too. When the entire world complained that he should be playing, he remained benched but did not utter a single word of complaint. On the contrary, he only praised his coach and teammates. He knew his time would come, and when it did, ‘Chettan’ Samson grabbed it with both hands—just like the 2026 T20 World Cup trophy he held in his arms, as if he had waited a lifetime for that moment to arrive.

Timeline of Sanju Samson’s Mentorship