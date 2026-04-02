There is a particular cruelty in being undone by one of your own. The Ekana Stadium has seen plenty of drama across its short IPL life—but few storylines have been as loaded as Wednesday night’s. Sameer Rizvi was born in Meerut, represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, and was shaped entirely by the state’s cricketing ecosystem. On April 1, 2026, he walked out to bat for Delhi Capitals with his side in freefall at 26/4, on Lucknow’s own turf, and refused to blink. The boy UP made had come back as the man Lucknow could not stop.

From Crisis to Control

Delhi’s chase of 142 was in immediate peril following a catastrophic top-order collapse. The tone was set by Mohammed Shami, who dismissed DC’s KL Rahul for a golden duck on the very first ball of the innings. The carnage continued as Prince Yadav dismantled the middle order, removing Axar Patel for a duck and leaving the Capitals reeling at 26/4 in just 4.3 overs.

ALSO READ Lowest Totals Defended in IPL History: LSG fail to defend 141 vs DC

With the game looking all but over, Rizvi was introduced as the Impact Player. His start was far from explosive—he was crawling at 0 off 9 balls and later 5 off 13—as he weathered a storm of high-quality pace and partisan crowd noise. However, alongside Tristan Stubbs, Rizvi began a masterclass in temperament. He pounced on the limited spin LSG offered, taking a particular liking to Shahbaz Ahmed and Aiden Markram, punishing them for four boundaries and a six in the space of just two overs. He reached a defiant half-century off 37 balls, effectively taking the air out of the Ekana.

The Prodigal Son of UP Cricket

The irony of the performance ran deep. Rizvi’s journey began in Meerut, inspired by his maternal uncle and first coach, Tankeeb Akhtar. From making his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh in 2020 to a breakout 2023 UP T20 League season—where he smashed 455 runs and 35 sixes—Rizvi has always been the jewel of the local circuit.

While he made headlines in 2024 as an ₹8.4 crore signing for CSK, his move to Delhi Capitals for ₹95 lakh in the 2025 Mega Auction is already looking like the bargain of the decade. By the time he and Stubbs brought up their 100-run partnership, the local hero had turned the “Spin Fortress” into his own personal playground.

ALSO READ Lucknow Fortress Breached: LSG Record Lowest Score vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 Opener

A Night to Forget for LSG

Rizvi’s heroics overshadowed what was an otherwise stellar bowling effort from the Capitals earlier in the evening. Lungi Ngidi (3/27) and T. Natarajan (3/29) exploited a slow surface to bundle LSG out for a below-par 141. Despite gritty contributions from Abdul Samad (36) and Mitchell Marsh (35), Lucknow lacked the final flourish needed to set a daunting target.

The match reached its conclusion in the 17th over, with Delhi needing just three runs to win and Rizvi unbeaten after a match-defining 50. For LSG, it was a harsh lesson in the unpredictable nature of the IPL: sometimes, the greatest threat isn’t the opposition’s international stars, but the local boy who knows your backyard better than you do.