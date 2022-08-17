Salman Butt hits out at Ricky Ponting for comparing Suryakumar Yadav to AB de Villiers

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt has hit back at Aussie great Ricky Ponting for comparing India star Suryakumar Yadav with South Africa legend AB de Villiers.

Speaking on The ICC Review, the former Australia captain heaped praise on India stalwart Yadav, currently the second-ranked batter in ICC T20I rankings, and said his 360-degree batting style reminded him of de Villiers.

“Surya (Yadav) scores 360 degrees around the ground, a bit like an AB de Villiers did when he was in his actual prime. The lap shots, the late cuts, you know, the ramps over the keeper’s head. He can hit down the ground,” Ponting said.

However, Ponting’s remarks irked Butt, the former Pakistan captain, who feels that world cricket was yet to see another batter of de Villiers’s calibre.

“The kind of cricket AB de Villiers played, I feel no one in even recent history has ever played like him. The kind of impact he had, opposition teams knew that if you cannot dismiss him you cannot win the match,” Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“There is Root, Williamson, Kohli as well who has been World No.1 batter and has scored incredible hundreds. Rohit Sharma on his day has scored 250 runs in ODIs. So, maybe Ponting had a jet lag.”

Butt believes Ponting should have waited for Yadav to prove his worth in big tournaments before comparing him with the legendary South African.

“He has just started to play international cricket. He has talent and has played well. But comparing him straight to AB de Villiers? Ponting should have waited a bit more. He is yet to play in big tournaments. The fact is that there hasn’t been a player like AB de Villiers. You can maybe compare him with Viv Richards,” Butt added.

In 23 T20 matches, the 31-year-old Mumbai Indians star has scored 672 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 175.45.