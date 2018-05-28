Sakshi, Ziva and the trophy: MS Dhoni shares IPL winning moment with adorable picture

“Thanks everyone for the support and Mumbai for turning yellow.Shane ‘shocking’ Watson played a shocking innings to get us through.end of a good season.Ziva doesn’t care about the trophy, wants to run on the lawn according to her wordings,” the caption reads

After a gap of six IPL seasons, Chennai Super Kings made a comeback in the 2018 season and bagged the title. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai hosted the match and Sunrisers Hyderabad lost it. The last time that Chennai won the tournament was in the fourth season in 2011, when it defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Moreover, Bangalore has never won a season in the IPL despite reaching thrice in the final.

The winning moment was a cheer for Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who not only enjoyed the moment but also shared a picture with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva and, of course, the trophy.

“Thanks everyone for the support and Mumbai for turning yellow.Shane ‘shocking’ Watson played a shocking innings to get us through.end of a good season.Ziva doesn’t care about the trophy, wants to run on the lawn according to her wordings,” the caption reads.

Chennai team was criticised for picking up players in their 30s, including the blaster Rayudu. Talking about this, the World Cup-winning captain said, “We talked a lot about age but what matters is the fitness. Rayudu, for example, is 32, he’s someone who is fit, covers a lot of ground. Even if he plays a few games where he spends a lot of time on the ground and in the field and he never complains. So it is the fitness that really matters more than the age aspect, ” said MSD, who is 36-years old, after demolishing Hyderabad’s aspiration of winning the season.

Further, he said, “what captains want is players who move well in the field. It doesn’t matter which year a player is born in, whether you are 19 or 20- you have to be eligible. You have to accept your shortcomings”.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings faced two years suspension for the alleged involvement of the owners in the controversial 2013 IPL betting case. This was their first season after the ban is over.

The team is owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd, which is under India Cements.

Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders was named Most Valuable Player of the season and Rishabh Pant of Delhi Daredevils named as Emerging Player of the Tournament of IPL 11 season. For the first time, DRS method was used in this season.