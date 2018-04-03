Saina Nehwal’s father removed from official’s list for CWG 2018, shuttler lashes out on Twitter

Badmintor player Saina Nehwal. (Source: PTI)

One of India’s biggest medal hopes in Commonwealth Games 2018, Saina Nehwal took to Twitter on Monday evening and claimed that her father Harvir’s name has been removed from the Indian team official’s list for the Commonwealth Games, leaving her frustrated just before the start of the mega event. Nehwal who won a Bronze medal for India in 2012 London Olympics said that her father was confirmed as the team official and she had paid the whole amount for it but when she reached the games village, she found out that his name was removed.

“Surprise to see that when we started from India for commonwealth games 2018 my father was confirmed as the team official and I paid the whole amount for that but when we came to the games village … his name was cut from team official category .. and he can’t even stay with me,” Nehwal said, in her first tweet.

Nehwal said that because of this, her father can neither enter the village nor watch any of her games. “He can’t c my matches and he can’t enter the village nor he can meet me in anyway .. what kind of support is this ..@thecgf (sic),” she added.

The star shuttler, in her third tweet, said that she wanted her father’s support for who regularly travels with her. “I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions …but i didn’t understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can’t enter anywhere,” Nehwal added.

Surprise to see that when we started from India for commonwealth games 2018 my father was confirmed as the team official and I paid the whole amount for that but when we came to the games village … his name was cut from team official category .. and he can’t even stay with me . — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018

He can’t c my matches and he can’t enter the village nor he can meet me in anyway .. what kind of support is this ..@thecgf — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018

I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions …but i didn’t understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can’t enter anywhere #CommonwealthGames2018 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018

Saina’s father Harvir Singh Nehwal and PV Sindhu’s mother Vijaya are among the 15 individuals who, despite being cleared to be part of the Indian contingent, are not funded by the government for their travel, stay and other expenses.

Saina had won a Gold at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010, but an injury dashed her hopes four years later at Glasgow.

Meanwhile, IOA in its response, claimed that Harvir Singh holds the position of an accredited Extra Oficial and the payment for the same does not include a bed at the Commonwealth Games Village. “Dear @NSaina , Mr. Harvir Singh is an accredited Extra Official! As stated in the CDM Manual of Gold Coast 2018 CWG and repeatedly conveyed to BAI, the payment for accreditation of Extra Official does not include bed in the Games Village,” IOA said in its tweet.