Saina Nehawal claims Indonesia Masters after injured Carolina Marin limps out of final

By: | Updated: January 27, 2019 4:29 PM

"It is important year for all of us. This was not good at all. She is a tough competitor, she started off well and it is unfortunate what happened today," said Saina Nehwal, who last won a BWF title in 2017 in Malaysia.

Saina Nehawal, Indonesia Masters, Carolina Marin, BWF title, Malaysia, latest news on Indonesia Masters, The London Olympics bronze medallist was trailing 4-10 in the opening game when Marin decided to withdraw from the contest. (Photo source: PTI)

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal claimed her first BWF title in two years after three-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain limped out of the Indonesia Masters final due to a leg injury, here Sunday. The London Olympics bronze medallist was trailing 4-10 in the opening game when Marin decided to withdraw from the contest.

“It is important year for all of us. This was not good at all. She is a tough competitor, she started off well and it is unfortunate what happened today,” said Saina, who last won a BWF title in 2017 in Malaysia. It is a creditable performance for the Indian, who had suffered a shin injury late last year.

“I just came out of injury. I played this events to see how good is this. and I’m happy I could play the semifinals at Malaysia and final here. Looking forward to get back to shape and play next tournament,” she said. “I have been getting injured in the last few years. I always try to come back stronger, there is no secret. I want to thank physios and coaches who are supporting me a lot.”

Saina had won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games, besides reaching finals at the Denmark, Indonesia Masters and Syed Modi International.

