Personal milestones often mask tactical failures in T20 cricket. On paper, Sai Sudharsan scoring 100 off 58 balls looks like a batting masterclass. In reality, on a flat Chinnaswamy deck against a struggling RCB attack, it was an innings that robbed Gujarat Titans (GT) of their momentum.

At the 10-over mark, GT were 104/0 and cruising toward a 240 total. By the time Sudharsan reached his century and got out in the 19th over, the team struggled to even cross the 200-mark, eventually salvaged only by a late Jason Holder cameo to finish at 205/3.

The Anatomy of a Slowdown: Ball-by-Ball Breakdown

Sudharsan’s innings followed a classic “U-curve”—he started with intent, dipped into a mid-innings lull to secure the milestone, and tried to explode too late. While he became the fastest player to 2,000 IPL runs tonight, the cost to the team was evident in the pacing:

Phase (Balls Faced) Runs Scored Strike Rate Tactical Impact Balls 1–10 22 220.0 Electric: Exploited the Powerplay perfectly. Balls 11–20 24 240.0 Dominant: Put RCB bowlers on the backfoot. Balls 21–30 12 120.0 The Dip: Settled for singles as fields spread. Balls 31–40 11 110.0 The Lull: The 240-total dream began to fade here. Balls 41–50 13 130.0 The Milestone Watch: Tentative approach to reach the 90s. Balls 51–58 18 225.0 Late Surge: Reached 100, but too many dots in between.

The “Blitzkrieg” Comparison: What Titans Missed

Modern T20 openers have evolved beyond the “anchor” role. Contrast Sudharsan’s “composure” with the sheer violence displayed by other centurions this season:

Abhishek Sharma (SRH): Blew the record books apart with a 35-ball century earlier this week. His refusal to let the run rate dip in the middle overs is exactly what GT lacked today.

Blew the record books apart with a earlier this week. His refusal to let the run rate dip in the middle overs is exactly what GT lacked today. Sanju Samson (CSK) : His 54 ball 101* was classic start slow, finish fast template that Chennai the crucial surge against the Mumbai Indians and got them the win eventually.

: His 54 ball 101* was classic start slow, finish fast template that Chennai the crucial surge against the Mumbai Indians and got them the win eventually. The Comparison: While Abhishek and Sanju play for the scoreboard, Sudharsan’s 172.41 strike rate at the Chinnaswamy is effectively “under-par” when the ground demands a 200+ strike rate from set batters.

Titans vs. Sudharsan: Conflict of Interest?

While the century helps Sudharsan’s Orange Cap ambitions, it placed an unnecessary burden on the death-overs hitters.

Restricted Wings: With David Miller now at Delhi Capitals, the heavy lifting fell on Shahrukh Khan , who remained “waiting in the wings” while Sudharsan consumed nearly 50% of the entire innings . By the time the hitters got in, they had no time to find their rhythm.

With David Miller now at Delhi Capitals, the heavy lifting fell on , who remained “waiting in the wings” while Sudharsan consumed nearly . By the time the hitters got in, they had no time to find their rhythm. The “Comfort” Deficit: 205 is a competitive total, but it isn’t a “comfortable” one at the Chinnaswamy. By slowing down to shepherd his hundred, Sudharsan failed to pay the “Chinnaswamy Tax”—the extra 30 runs that would have slammed the door shut on RCB.

The Verdict: This century serves Sai Sudharsan’s legacy, but it has cost the Titans a cushion. In a game of thin margins, choosing personal security over team momentum has left GT’s bowlers with a much tougher job than they deserved.