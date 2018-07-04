SAI set for major overhaul: From new name to structure, what Modi government has in store for Sports Authority of India

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Wednesday.

The Union government is moving ahead with the renaming of the Sports Authority of India, Union Minister of Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Wednesday. Rathore said that the authority will be known as ‘Sports India’. The minister added that several changes will be brought in the authority including a change in the structure of the SAI as well as raising the daily food expenses of the athletes.

Rathore said a committee has been formed to look into the matter. “Sports Authority of India will be renamed. For now, it’ll be known as Sports India,” the Sports minister said, adding that some posts in the authority may well be done away with after the superannuation of those who currently hold the post.

“It’ll be made leaner, some posts won’t be retained after officers on them retire. Daily expenses of food for athletes are being raised, for which committee is also being formed,” Rathore told ANI on Wednesday.

In August 2017, the minister had said that the government was planning to rename the authority. He then had said that there is no scope of ‘authority’ in sports and sports is about ‘service’.

On Sports quota, Rathore had said, “we want a minimal quota to be fixed for sportspersons,” he said. Rathore added that Olympic-winning sport stars should be given reservation in ‘Grade A’ jobs,” the Indian Express reported.

Rathore, who is an Olympic Silver medalist, had also said that the government was aiming to make the organisation more ‘lean and professional’ by reducing its strength by 50 per cent by 2022. Further, he added that the Centre was planning to come out with a slew of measures to expand its search for talents across the country and government wishes to work towards developing a culture of sports among school students, The Indian Express had reported.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) was established in 1984 and was registered as a Society under Societies Act, 1860 in pursuance of the Resolution of 1984 of the Department of Sports, Government of India, with the objective of promotion of Sports and Games in the country.

SAI comes under the domain of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The ministry was initially set up as the Department of Sports in 1982 at the time of IX Asian Games in New Delhi. Its name was changed to the Department of Youth affairs & sports during the celebration of the International Youth Year, 1985. Later, it became a separate ministry in 2000.