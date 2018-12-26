Sachin Tendulkar’s fitness mantra: Spend more time in gym, less at dining table

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 11:34 PM

Stressing the importance of fitness, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar Wednesday exhorted people to spend more time in the gym than at the dining table.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar fitness, Sachin Tendulkar fitness mantra, gym, obesity, sports newsCricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. (PTI)

Stressing the importance of fitness, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar Wednesday exhorted people to spend more time in the gym than at the dining table. “We are a sports-loving nation and not a sports-playing nation and hence we somewhat lack in fitness. As per reports, we are diabetes capital of the world, we are number three in obesity,” he said, speaking at Vasai near Mumbai.

He was here to inaugurate Vasai Taluka Kala and Krida Mahotsav 2018, an arts and sports festival, in the presence of veteran singer Hariharan and Marathi actor Mrinal Kulkarni. “These numbers are not something one can be proud of and if we don’t change these numbers then there is no benefit of having a young population,” the former India captain said. The time spent at the dining table and the gym should be swapped, he said.

“When we are in the gym , we are looking at the clock, (thinking) when my 20 minutes on the treadmill will get over (and) sometimes we leave it in 15 minutes. “Whereas when we are sitting at the dining table, we are looking at the kitchen (and thinking) when my next `Bhakri’ or `Paratha’ is coming. When we will swap this, five minutes more in the gym and five minutes less at the dining table, then automatically the health will improve,” he added. “My new-year resolution is to encourage everybody and make India a sporty and sports-playing nation,” he said, addressing a huge crowd.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Sachin Tendulkar’s fitness mantra: Spend more time in gym, less at dining table
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition