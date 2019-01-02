Sachin Tendulkar’s coach Ramakant Achrekar passes away in Mumbai

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 7:36 PM

Dronacharya awardee cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who is credited with shaping the early career of Sachin Tendulkar, died Wednesday.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar coach Ramakant Achrekar passes away, latest news on Ramakant Achrekar Best known for being the childhood coach of Tendulkar, who has always acknowledged him as his mentor, Achrekar was also a Padmashri awardee. (Photo source: IE/Facebook)

Dronacharya awardee cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who is credited with shaping the early career of Sachin Tendulkar, died Wednesday. He was 87 and a family member told PTI that he passed away owing to old-age related ailments. “He (Archrekar Sir) is no more with us. He passed away this evening,” his kin Rashmi Dalvi told PTI over phone.

Best known for being the childhood coach of Tendulkar, who has always acknowledged him as his mentor, Achrekar was also a Padmashri awardee. Besides Tendulkar, he also coached some prominent players in Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

