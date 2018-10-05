Sachin Tendulkar to Ravi Shastri: 5 teenage debutants who had an impact on Indian cricket

Test cricket for any cricketer is the ultimate form of the sport. Boys from all over the world who dream of becoming cricketers want to don the whites for their country as it is still regarded as the most prestigious format of the game. Entering Test cricket as a teenager has its own challenges as the pressure of performing at the biggest stage takes its toll at times.

These teenagers get an opportunity based on their performances in the domestic circuit where they might not have played a lot of games but have still made a lasting impact for the selectors to show faith in them. On Thursday, Prithvi Shaw who was selected on the basis of promise grabbed the opportunity and scored a century on his Test debut.

In the past, India has been lucky to have found a few teenagers who have gone on to make an impact on the international scene. Here are 5 teenagers who made an impact on Indian cricket –

Ishant Sharma

The tall, lanky fast bowler from Delhi burst onto the scene at the age of 18 donning the whites. He was someone who was regularly clocking the 140+kph mark and was exactly what India was looking for. Before making his test debut against Bangladesh, the fast bowler made an impact with his performance against Tamil Nadu taking 4 wickets in the game.

Ishant Sharma was brilliant in the 2008 series against Australia where he extracted bounce from the Aussie pitches and impressed with his disciplined line and length. Ishant’s spell against Ricky Ponting is still one of the best spells by an Indian bowler.

Although injuries have troubled him a lot throughout his career, Sharma has emerged as the spearhead of the Indian pace attack in Test cricket. He has played 87 matches and has 256 wickets to his name.

Ravi Shastri

The current head coach of the Indian team, Ravi Shastri made his Test debut at the age of 19 against New Zealand on 21st February 1981. He began his career as a slow left-arm bowler but later transformed into a batting all-rounder. Shastri was a brilliant fielder and was very good with both bat and ball. He played 80 Tests and 150 One Day Internationals for India scoring 3830 and 3108 runs, respectively.

Shastri was a part of the Mumbai team which he captained to victory during his final year of cricket. He was forced to retire at the age of 31 because of a recurring knee injury. He went on to become a prominent commentator.

Harbhajan Singh

If there is one man who Ricky Ponting hated facing when touring India, it was Harbhajan Singh. He made his debut just at the age of 17. The boy from Punjab had a hunger that made him one of the most impactful players during his era. Harbhajan made his debut against Australia in 1998 in Bengaluru and after that, there was no looking back.

He was a true match winner for the Indian team but his most memorable performances till date was a hattrick against Australia in Eden Gardens which turned the game on its head. Harbhajan has played 103 Test matches for the Indian team picking up 417 wickets.

Parthiv Patel

The young wicket-keeper from Gujrat made his debut at the age of 17 against England. He was the youngest wicketkeeper in the history of Test cricket to play for India. The left-handed batsmen from Gujrat had shown a lot of promise and made his ODI debut in 2003 against New Zealand. But, with MS Dhoni coming to the fore, Parthiv was sidelined and made limited appearances after that.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar – the God of cricket – was picked in the Indian team at the age of 16 against one of the most feared bowling attacks of the time which featured Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and the current Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sachin was fearless against the Pakistani attack on a green top.

He went on to become a household name for his sheer batting prowess and demolished every bowling attack in each and every part of the world. His career spanned for 24 years where he played 200 Test matches scoring a mammoth 15921 runs with an average of 53.78.