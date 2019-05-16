Sachin Tendulkar steals show with witty remark to ICC’s troll

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 9:49:09 PM

A masterblaster on the cricket field, Sachin Tendulkar stole the show online when he made a witty response following the ICC's attempt to troll the batting great.

In a career spanning 24 years, Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16 in 1989, amassed 34,357 international runs. (PTI Photo)

In a video posted on Twitter, Tendulkar could be seen practicing at the nets along with his former teammate and childhood friend Vinod Kambli at the Tendulkar-Middlesex Global Academy camp in Navi Mumbai. “Felt great to be back in the nets with Kambli during the lunch break! It sure took us back to our childhood days at Shivaji Park… Very few people know that Vinod & I have always been in the same team and never played against each other,” Tendulkar had written few days ago.

The video showed Tendulkar overstepping while bowling his trademark leg spin to Kambli. The official ICC Twitter handle took notice of the tweet and, in a lighter vein, tried to troll him.

“Watch your front foot, @sachin_rt ??,” the ICC wrote with a picture of former umpire Steve Bucknor.

In response, Tendulkar wrote: “At least this time I am bowling and not batting?? .. umpire’s decision is always the final. ???.”

Tendulkar had fallen to a number of controversial umpiring calls by Bucknor during his international career, including during his 99th Test at Eden Gardens against Pakistan in 2005.

In a career spanning 24 years, Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16 in 1989, amassed 34,357 international runs.

He remains the leading scorer in Tests and ODIs with 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Sachin Tendulkar steals show with witty remark to ICC’s troll
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition