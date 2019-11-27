Sachin Tendulkar slams twitter user for impersonating son Arjun Tendulkar

The Indian cricket star took to Twitter and clarified that his son Arjun Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar are not on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar slammed a Twitter user for trying to impersonate his son Arjun Tendulkar on Twitter. The batsman with the maximum number of centuries in ODI cricket as well as Test cricket requested Twitter India to take action against the person who is trying to pretend to be Arjun Tendulkar as quickly as possible. The Indian cricket star took to Twitter and clarified that his son Arjun Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar are not on Twitter.

I wish to clarify that my son Arjun & daughter Sara are not on Twitter.

The account @jr_tendulkar is wrongfully impersonating Arjun and posting malicious tweets against personalities & institutions. Requesting @TwitterIndia to act on this as soon as possible. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 27, 2019

The Twitter profile trying to pretend to be Arjun Tendulkar goes by the Twitter handle @jr_tendulkar which had been active since June 2018. The cover image used by the Twitter handle is of Arjun Tendulkar standing at the Lord’s stadium. After Sachin Tendulkar’s request Twitter India suspended this account from Twitter.

Sachin’s son Arjun is a left-arm fast bowler and has represented Mumbai at the under 16 level and under 19 level. Arjun is also a left-handed batsman and usually bats in the middle order for his team. In the early part of 2018, Arjun Tendulkar got selected to represent the prestigious Cricket Club of India. He was a part of playing XI in a match against club team of Hong Kong where he smashed 48 off 27 balls at the Adelaide Oval. Arjun also managed to take four wickets in the match.

Arjun Tendulkar has not been a part of the IPL as of now and it will be interesting to see if he is a part of the auction this year. He has often been seen practicing with the Mumbai Indians team which his father Sachin Tendulkar used to represent in the IPL.