Sachin Tendulkar reacts to son Arjun’s selection in India Under-19 team

Sachin Tendulkar with son Arjun. (Source: IE)

After Arjun Tendulkar was selected for the India Under-19 team to face Sri Lanka next month, Sachin Tendulkar reacted by saying that it was an important milestone. “I will always support Arjun in his choice and pray for his success,” the former Indian batsman said. The 18-year-old all-rounder was picked in the squad that will play two four-day matches in July.

Standing at 6 feet 1 inch, Arjun Tendulkar is a left-arm fast bowler and a handy lower middle-order batsman. Arjun will only be a part of the four-day side which will be led by Anuj Rawat. The limited-overs side, on the other hand, will be led by Aryan Juyal.

Interestingly, all the members of the selection committee – Ashish Kapoor, Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh, have all played cricket Sachin in the past. The team will be coached by WV Raman who also played most of his international cricket with Sachin Tendulkar.

The committee had met in Bengaluru on Thursday to select two separate teams for the Sri Lanka tour. It had originally picked a group of 25 under-19 cricketers, including Arjun, to attend a camp as part of the Zonal Cricket Academy (ZCA) in Dharamsala. The group played a few matches in Una, which concluded recently.

Arjun had picked up a total of 18 wickets in five Cooch Behar Trophy (National U-19) games and was 43rd in the list of wicket-takers for the season. He had one five-wicket haul (5/95) against MP. He was picked ahead of Himachal Pradesh’s Ayush Jamwal who picked up 50 wickets.

Explaining the decision, a BCCI official said that the Board and coach Rahul Dravid had made it clear that anyone who will surpass 19 by the end of this year will not be selected in the team even if they have performed.

“Let them play Ranji Trophy according to Rahul. So a lot of boys ahead of Arjun are disqualified,” he said.

He added that Arjun is the only genuine fast-bowler in the list who has more than 15 wickets. “Most of the bowlers above him are spinners with only Ajay Dev Goud (33 wickets) being a genuine all-rounder. He is a slow medium bowler while Arjun is quick bowler,” the official added.

Arjun has been around the national side for a while and trained under former India fast bowler Subroto Banerjee, a close friend of Sachin. He was also seen bowling in the nets for team India in a practice session.