Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to his coach Ramakant Achrekar: Well played sir, may you coach more wherever you are

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 9:20 PM

As a player, Ramakant Achrekar competed in just one first-class match but was instrumental in moulding Tendulkar as a child, often driving him to stadiums on his scooter.

Ramakant Achrekar, Ramakant Achrekar dead, Ramakant Achrekar passes away, Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar coach, Achrekar sir, sportsIconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar with his coach Ramakant Achrekar. (Photo: PTI)

“Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of (Ramakant) Achrekar sir,” said iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar as he paid an emotional tribute to his childhood coach who passed away Wednesday. Achrekar, 87, died in Mumbai due to old age-related ailments. “Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance,” said the Dronacharya awardee’s most famous ward, in a statement.

“His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on,” he added. Tendulkar, unarguably the greatest batsman in modern cricket, was coached by Achrekar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar as a child. The iconic cricketer, who is now retired, has been quite vocal about the coach’s contribution in shaping him.

As a player, Achrekar competed in just one first-class match but was instrumental in moulding Tendulkar as a child, often driving him to stadiums on his scooter. “Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times,” he said.

“Achrekar sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. “Well played Sir and may you coach more wherever you are,” he signed off.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to his coach Ramakant Achrekar: Well played sir, may you coach more wherever you are
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition