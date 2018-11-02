Sachin Tendulkar on MS Dhoni’s exclusion from T20Is: ‘No idea what mindset of selectors is’

Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. (Source: Reuters)

The exclusion of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni from India’s T20I side has led to lengthy discussions within the nation’s cricketing corridors. While Virat Kohli believes that selectors have already explained the decision, former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar said that he has no idea what the mindset of selectors is. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the 45-year-old said that he does not want to influence anyone by giving an opinion on the matter. “Whatever decisions” are being made by the Indian selectors should be in the best interest of the nation, he added.

“I don’t know honestly, what the mindset of the selectors is. At no stage, I looked to influence anyone by giving opinions because what happens in the dressing room and between captain, coach, and selectors should stay just within them,” he added.

When asked about team India’s chances in the upcoming Test series against Australia, Tendulkar said that the key factor would be to bat well and score big runs. He backed the Indian batsmen saying that it is just a matter of clicking at the right time. “The key factor is that we have to bat well and score big run. To win a Test match you have to put a decent total on the board and then let the bowlers do the job. I think in Australia, first 25 overs or so will be critical when the ball is new and hard,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli had also talked about Dhoni’s omission from the side. “I think the selectors have already addressed this if I’m not wrong. And he’s been spoken to, firstly… So, I don’t see any reason why I should be sitting here and explaining that. I think the selectors have come out and explained exactly what happened. I was not part of that conversation so… It is what the selector explained,” Kohli said at the post-match presser of the 5th ODI against Windies.

He added that Dhoni wanted to make place for someone like Rishabh Pant in the shorter format. “I think people are putting too much variables into the situation, which is not the case I can assure of that. He’s still a very integral part of this team and he just feels that in the T20 format, someone like Rishabh can get more chances, he anyway plays the ODIs for us regularly,” he added.