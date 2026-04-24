A Bandra bungalow. A few startup bets. And endorsement deals that have quietly outlived most of India’s influencer economy.

At 53, Sachin Tendulkar is no longer measured in centuries but in continuity. While active stars chase the volatility of social media engagement, the Master Blaster has crossed the $170 million (approx. Rs 1,415 crore) net worth threshold as per Equentis, proving that in the business of cricket, class isn’t just permanent, it’s compounding.

When trust became the product

There are cricketers who sell performance. Tendulkar sells predictability.

He continues to anchor a portfolio that includes BMW India, Luminous Power, Tanishq and Apollo Tyres, partnerships that have stretched across decades. There is no reinvention arc here, no rebranding phase, just a stability premium that brands continue to pay for an icon who remains largely insulated from reputational volatility.

The quiet shift into cap tables

The more interesting moves are now happening on cap tables.

Tendulkar’s transition from a fee-for-service endorser to a family-office style allocator has been gradual, but now looks structurally complete. The signals are clear across his recent activity.

His investment in Azad Engineering is frequently referenced in market circles as a case of pre-IPO entry followed by strong post-listing re-rating, a pattern increasingly associated with early celebrity capital in Indian public markets.

In late 2025, he expanded into green energy with a Rs 3.6 crore (2% stake) angel investment in Truzon Solar (Suntek Energy), positioning early in India’s infrastructure-led energy transition.

Alongside this, his mentorship-led venture platform Ten x You launched in 2024, has scaled into a reported $3.4 million valuation, building consumer brands under his personal brand umbrella.

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Bandra doesn’t move like a portfolio, it sits like one

His primary residence at 19-A Perry Cross Road, Bandra West is less a home and more a fixed capital anchor in Mumbai’s scarcest residential micro-market.

Valued between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore, the Bandra property sits at the centre of a broader real estate portfolio that includes a Rs 22 crore Alibaug villa and select overseas holdings in London. In a city where scarcity drives pricing more than yield, the Bandra Balance Sheet functions less as lifestyle and more as long-duration capital preservation.

There is still cricket in the story but it has changed form.

In the International Masters League (IML) last year, Tendulkar was no longer just a captain; he was part of a broader commercial engine converting nostalgia into structured sporting IP.

His 64 off 33 balls against Australia Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara contributed to a visible uptick in broadcast attention, reinforcing how legacy players now operate within a nostalgia-with-yield ecosystem where memory itself has become monetisable. In addition, he continues to be associated with the Mumbai Indians (MI) but as a mentor.

The second innings that doesn’t slow down

Tendulkar’s financial structure at 53 remains unusually clean in composition.

-Long-duration brand contracts.

– Equity exposure aimed at multi-bagger cycles.

– And real estate that simply does not move.

The Master Blaster’s second innings is not defined by continuity that compounds- quietly, steadily and across asset classes that rarely lose relevance at the same time.

Disclaimer: This article was reported using publicly available records.