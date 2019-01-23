Sachin Tendulkar launches Olympic gymnast Dipa Karmakar’s biography, The Small Wonder

Source: ANI

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar launched the biography of Indian Olympic gymnast Dipa Karmakar in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The biography titled The Small Wonder tells the story of her life beginning from Agartala to becoming a world-famous gymnast; the 25-year-old had famously finished fourth in the finals of the vault event at 2016 Rio Olympics.

The pictures of Sachin Tendulkar standing alongside Dipa Karmakar at the launch has now gone viral.



In November 2018, Dipa Karmakar won a bronze medal at the vault event on Day 3 of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Germany’s Cottbus. Karmakar who is from Tripura, had a campaign at the Asian Games marred by injuries but scored 14.316 to earn the bronze in the tournament. It must be noted that the tournament is also an essential eight-event qualifying system for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.