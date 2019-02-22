Sachin Tendulkar has given big statement on playing Pakistan in the ICC World Cup, read here

“Time to beat them once again” (File/PTI)

Endorsing Sunil Gavaskar’s view that India would be better off beating Pakistan in the World Cup than forfeiting the June 16 tie, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has come forward in favour of the cricket match between the two countries.

Tendulkar on Friday said he would ‘hate’ to see India concede two points to Pakistan by not playing them in the upcoming World Cup as such a move would only help the arch-rivals in the mega-event.

Tendulkar endorsed Gavaskar’s view in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed more than 40 CRPF personnel. Gavaskar on Thursday said India will be the loser if they decide to not play against Pakistan on June 16.

“India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup. Time to beat them once again. Would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament,” said Tendulkar in a statement to PTI.

“Having said that, for me India always comes first, so whatever my country decides, I will back that decision with all my heart,” the legendary batsman added.

Moreover, Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal have called for a complete cricketing boycott of Pakistan.

The World Cup will begin from May 30 in the United Kingdom.

On Friday, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket decided against taking any position on the matter for now and has left the matter to the government.

The CoA has also decided that IPL will not have an opening ceremony this year and the allocated money for the event will be sent to the families of the CRPF personnel martyred in the terror attack.