Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Cricket Australia posts cheeky tweet, leaves fans furious

The legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 45th birthday on April 24 and wishes have been pouring in from all parts of the world for the Mumbai Indians mentor. Many top Indian cricketers including Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wished Sachin. “Woh sirf ek Cricketer nahi, Duniya hai Meri ! aur bahuton ki. Many more happy returns of the day to a man who could stop time in India (literally) .Thank you for making the Cricket Bat such a great weapon, which later many like me could also use. #HappyBirthdaySachin,” Sehwag, who was Sachin’s opening partner, said in his tweet.

However, not everyone saw this as an opportunity to pay tributes to the great batsman. April 24 also happens to be the birthday of former Australia fast bowler Damien Fleming, and to celebrate it, cricket.com.au (the official website of Cricket Australia), pushed out a tongue-in-cheek tweet on Tuesday which has sent Tendulkar fans into a tizzy.

This tweet had a video clip from 2000 Carlton & United Series match in Perth where Fleming had bowled Sachin out. “some @bowlogist gold from the man himself – happy birthday, Damien Fleming!” the tweet read. It obviously didn’t go well with the Sachin fans who hit back at Cricket Australia.

Some @bowlologist gold from the man himself – happy birthday, Damien Fleming! pic.twitter.com/YcoYA8GNOD — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) April 24, 2018

No matter how many bans, Australians will never change…???? On Sachin’s Birthday you are posting a video how Damien Fleming bowled him. Couldn’t you find another batsman instead of Sachin? #HappyBirthdaySachin — शशांक (@iShhhshank) April 24, 2018

How about This @CricketAus ? A Classic cover drive as Birthday gift from one Birthday boy @sachin_rt to another Birthday boy @bowlologist! ???????? pic.twitter.com/TxF1v11UIr — शशांक (@iShhhshank) April 24, 2018

We showed him some love and were the privileged lot to bring it in with him here @StarSportsIndia for the #IPL2018 on #GamePlan ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Olo9Iq7z2p — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) April 24, 2018

By the way of Smith’s and Warner’s birthday, kindly post some of their VDO’s for the act they are famous for!!! — Gaurab Mukherjee (@thumpsup) April 24, 2018

I see what you guys did here ????????. We need some sharjah clips here. Anyways happy Birthday to @bowlologist and the GOD @sachin_rt — Rajendra raju (@raju666) April 24, 2018

Fleming, who turned 48 today, celebrated his birthday in India following his commentary stint for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He had a fierce rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar during the late 90s but they share a mutual respect for each other.

In his career, Fleming dismissed Tendulkar seven times in Test and ODIs combined. Among the Australian bowlers, Brett Lee got rid of the master blaster most times – 14, followed by Glenn McGrath (13), Gillespie (8) and Fleming.