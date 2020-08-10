Sachin Tendukar to virtually flag off IDBI Marathon on August 15

The runners will need to monitor their distances and timings on any of the available tracking apps and share the links or screenshots on the given platform link, to be eligible for certificates.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will virtually flag off the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon on August 15, with over 6,000 runners having already registered for the event. The runners, each running in his or her own respective city, across the world, will take part in four different categories – full marathon, half marathon, timed 10k and the 5k run.

The runners will need to monitor their distances and timings on any of the available tracking apps and share the links or screenshots on the given platform link, to be eligible for certificates. “Mental and physical fitness have always been important and is even more so today. It is wonderful to see enthusiastic runners registering for the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon,” Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, said in a press release.

“I wish them well, as they exercise precautions and follow lockdown instructions while running towards their fitness goals,” he added.

Packaged in a new concept to overcome the challenges posed by the unprecedented pandemic and to celebrate India’s 73rd Independence Day, the marathon, organised by NEB Sport, will aim to make every Indian feel free while also instilling positivity in each of them during these trying times.

To reinforce the spirit of nationalism, the full marathoners are requested to run in saffron colours, the half-marathoners in green, the 10k runners in white and the 5k ones in navy blue.