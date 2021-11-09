Sachin! Sachin! Eight years into retirement, Tendulkar ranks among 50 most influential people on Twitter

The Brandwatch research cited Tendulkar’s work for the less fortunate, highlighting his association with UNICEF. (Reuters/File)

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar may have retired eight years ago, but he remains an iconic figure in cricket. His influence and legacy in the game was recently highlighted again after the right-handed batter was named among 2021’s 50 most influential people on Twitter, PTI reported.

According to consumer intelligence company Brandwatch, which conducts annual research on celebrities on Twitter, the former India captain came in at 35 — ahead of Hollywood action hero and former wrestling superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Academy Award winner Leonardo Di Caprio, and former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

Taylor Swift, the American singer, has bagged the top spot on the list, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Brandwatch uses data from social media to provide companies with information to analyse the online presence of their brands.

The Brandwatch research cited Tendulkar’s work for the less fortunate, highlighting his association with UNICEF. The company also mentioned his voice and presence for right causes, leading to inspired fans following his work and partner brands taking up impactful campaigns, for his inclusion.

The Maharashtra native, who was the first cricketer in the men’s game to score 200 in a One Day International, has also served as an MP in the Rajya Sabha. Tendulkar’s association with UNICEF dates back over a decade. In 2013, he was appointed the ambassador for South Asia.

Throughout his career, Tendulkar supported several initiatives in health care, sports, and education in both rural and urban India.

He adopted the Puttamraju Kandriga village near Gudur in Andhra Pradesh under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. The village is now a model village with a sewage grid and drinking water pipeline. It is also free of alcohol addiction and open defecation. He adopted a second village — Donja in Marathwada’s Osmanabad district — under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.