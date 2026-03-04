SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final probable playing 11: Here’s the expected XI, head-to-head record, Eden Gardens pitch report and Kolkata weather forecast.

The first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be an exciting and intense match as South Africa take on New Zealand. Both teams have played consistently well throughout the tournament and are now just one win away from reaching the final.

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11

The final teams will be confirmed at toss, expected XIs based on recent match squads include:

New Zealand Probable XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa Probable XI: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Head-to-Head (T20Is)

In T20Is cricket overall, South Africa and New Zealand have faced New Zealand each other 18 times. South Africa have won 11 of those matches while New Zealand have won 7 showing that South Africa has had the edge, winning all their matches so far.

Total Matches played – 18

South Africa Wins – 11

New Zealand Wins – 7

No Result – 0

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report – Eden garden, Kolkata

The pitch at Eden Gardens for the 1st semi-final match is likely to be good for batting with plenty of runs available for both teams. Earlier in the tournament teams have already scored more than 200 runs on this surface so batters should be able to play their shots freely from the beginning.

As the game goes on especially during the middle overs (7–15) spinners might get some help from the pitch if it becomes a bit dry under the lights.

However heavy dew is expected later in the evening. That will make it difficult for bowlers, especially spinners, to grip the ball properly. Because of this the team chasing a target could have a slight advantage.

ZIM vs SA T20 World Cup 2026: Eden garden Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be warm and mostly dry when the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins on 4 March. Temperatures will likely be around 31–33°C during the day and then slowly drop to about 25–27°C in the evening.

The day should start with clear or slightly hazy sunshine and there is very little chance of rain.Humidity will be moderate and winds are expected to be light. Overall the conditions look good for a full uninterrupted match under the lights.