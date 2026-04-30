Ryan Rickelton etched his name into the record books on Wednesday, smashing the fastest century in Mumbai Indians‘ history during their IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The South African southpaw reached the triple-figure mark in just 44 deliveries, eclipsing the long-standing franchise record held by Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya.

Rickelton, drafted into the playing XI only after regular opener Quinton de Kock was ruled out with a wrist injury, dismantled the SRH attack from the outset. His 44-ball effort surpassed Jayasuriya’s 45-ball century against Chennai Super Kings, a record that had remained untouched since the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

Surpassing the Icons

In a franchise synonymous with batting royalty, Rickelton’s blitz propelled him past some of the greatest names to ever wear the Mumbai jersey. While legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav have all registered IPL centuries for MI, none reached the milestone with the velocity Rickelton displayed tonight.

The knock also overtook Tilak Varma’s 45-ball century against Gujarat Titans earlier this month, as well as high-speed tons from Cameron Green (47 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 balls).

Fastest Hundreds for Mumbai Indians

Player Balls Opponent Year Ryan Rickelton 44 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2026 Sanath Jayasuriya 45 Chennai Super Kings 2008 Tilak Varma 45 Gujarat Titans 2026 Cameron Green 47 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2023 Suryakumar Yadav 49 Gujarat Titans 2023

A Night of Records

Rickelton’s carnage didn’t stop at the hundred. He finished with an unbeaten 123 off 55 balls, setting a new record for the highest individual score by a Mumbai Indians batter, once again surpassing Jayasuriya’s 114*.

His innings, studded with 10 fours and eight towering sixes, powered Mumbai Indians to a massive 243/5—their highest-ever total at the Wankhede Stadium. Opening alongside Will Jacks (46 off 22), Rickelton orchestrated a 93-run opening stand in just seven overs, setting the foundation for a must-win game as MI fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With this performance, Rickelton becomes only the third MI batter to score a century in the 2026 season, joining Tilak Varma and Quinton de Kock in a dominant year for the MI top order.