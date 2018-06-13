Russia vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming in India: When and Where to watch RUS vs SAU Live on TV

Russia vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Russia will take on Saudi Arabia in the opeing game of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Russia vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Russia will take on Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2018. The two sides will lock horns against each other at the 80,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. Russia have brought 38-year-old Sergei Ignashevich out of international retirement because of a number of defensive injuries and the veteran defender is expected to be in the starting XI. As for the Green Falcons, they too are looking for the right striker. The Gulf nation during the warm-up matches rotated both Mohammed Al-Sahlawi and Muhannad Assiri in order to solve their attacking problem.

The game features two sides who are ranked lowest in the FIFA rankings. Little is expected of Russia who has not won a single game in world cup since 2002 and their best chance of qualifying for the knockout stages is by having a positive start early in the group stage. Interestingly no host country has ever lost their opening encounter.

When will the Russia vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

The Russia vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2018 Game will be held on June 14, 2018.

Where will the Russia vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

The Russia vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA world cup will be held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

How can one watch the Russia vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match live?

One can watch Russia vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

What time will the Russia vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 opening match will begin at 5.30 pm IST.

Where can one Russia vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match follow online?

Russia vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be streamed live on Sony Liv. Follow all the live commentary and score on FinancialExpress.com