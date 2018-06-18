Russia vs Egypt LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and were to watch Live telecast on TV

Russia vs Egypt LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: After a stellar performance against Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener, Russia will play against Egypt on Tuesday. (Source- Twitter/Reuters)

Russia vs Egypt LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: After a stellar performance against Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener, Russia will play against Egypt on Tuesday. Russia defeated the Green Falcons 5-0 at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. The win would be a huge confidence for them and which would be a good help when they go against an attack-led by the Egyptian talismanic Mohammed Salah. As for Egypt, they lost their first match against Uruguay by 1-0. In hope of converting this game into a win, they will fight hard to stay in the competition. Egypt became the second team to book for qualifiers in Russia.

When will Russia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Russia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 19, 2018.

Where will Russia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Russia vs Egypt, FIFA world cup will be held at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg

What time will Russia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Russia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Russia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Russia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Russia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Russia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

Russia

GOALKEEPERS: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow),Vladimir Gabulov (Club Brugge), Andrey Lunev (Zenit St Petersburg).

DEFENDERS: Vladimir Granat, Fedor Kudryashov (both Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Andrey Semenov (Akhmat Grozny), Sergei Ignashevich, Mario Fernandes (both CSKA Moscow), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg).

MIDFIELDERS: Yuri Gazinskiy (Krasnodar), Alexsandr Golovin, Alan Dzagoev (both CSKA Moscow), Aleksandr Erokhin, Yuri Zhirkov, Daler Kuzyaev (all Zenit St Petersburg), Roman Zobnin, Alexsandr Samedov (both Spartak Moscow), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal).

FORWARDS: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Aleksei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fedor Smolov (Krasnodar).

Egypt

GOALKEEPERS: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun), Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly).

DEFENDERS: Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf (all Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Fateh), Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC).

MIDFIELDERS: Tarek Hamed, (Zamalek), Shikabala (Zamalek), Abdallah Said (Al Ahli), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mahmoud Kahraba (Al Ittihad), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos Athens).

FORWARDS: Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).