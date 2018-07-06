Russia vs Croatia LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Sweden will take on England in the third quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia.

Russia vs Croatia LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Russia will take on Croatia in the last quarterfinal match of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. The host nation are still on cloud nine after their win over tournament favourites Spain. Russia have overcome great odds to reach this point as they were the lowest-ranked team in the entire tournament. Igor Akinfeev’s team will look to draw upon every ounce of home support to overcome the Croatian challenge.

In a match that went down right to the wire, Croatia defeated Denmark to reach quarterfinals after both teams scored opening goals within the first five minutes of the match. Croatia’s captain, Luka Modric is a world-renowned footballing magician, capable of staggering anyone with his technical talent. Zlatko Dalic’s men will draw inspiration from the performance in 1998 when their team made it to the semi-finals.

When will Russia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Russia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on July 7th, 2018.

Where will Russia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Russia vs Croatia, FIFA world cup will be held at Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

What time will Russia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Russia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch Russia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Russia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Russia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Russia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco/FRA), Lovre Kalinic (Gent/BEL), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas/TUR), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria/ITA), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool/ENG), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev/UKR), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid/ESP), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona/ESP), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid/ESP), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina/ITA), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan /ITA), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka)

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus/ITA), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan/ITA), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan/ITA), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim/GER), Marko Pjaca (Schalke/GER), Ante Rebic (Eintracht/GER)

RUSSIA

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Brugge/BEL), Andrey Lunev (Zenit St Petersburg)

Defenders: Vladimir Granat (Rubin Kazan), Fyodor Kudryashov (Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Andrey Semyonov (Akhmat Grozny), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg), Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow), Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow)

Midfielders: Yury Gazinsky (Krasnodar), Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow), Alexander Golovin (CSKA Moscow), Alexander Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg), Yury Zhirkov (Zenit St Petersburg), Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg), Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow, Alexander Samedov (Spartak Moscow), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal/ESP)

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Alexei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fyodor Smolov (Krasnodar)