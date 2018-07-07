Russia vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Hosts eye another upset

Russia vs Croatia LIVE Score: It is expected to be a hard-fought contest.

Russia vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: In the final quarterfinal of what has been a ‘full-of-surprise’ World Cup, the golden generation of Croatia led by their charismatic captain Luka Modric will take on the hosts Russia at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi. Croatia have been superb throughout the tournament out-foxing Argentina 3-0 before beating Denmark on penalties in the round of 16. The players would take inspiration from what Belgium did the other night and would aim to turn the dream of lifting the trophy into a reality.

Russia, on the other hand, would have the support of the crowd. Their confidence would sky high after beating former World Champions Spain in the pre-quarterfinals and the return of midfielder Alan Dzagoev will only boost that. Dzagoev is for this match but will likely start on the bench in favour of Denis Cheryshev.

Croatia –

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco), Lovre Kalinic (Gent), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo).

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka).

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter), Nikola Kalinic (Milan), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Marko Pjaca (Schalke), Ante Rebic (Eintracht).

Russia –

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Brugge), Andrey Lunev (Zenit St Petersburg)

Defenders: Vladimir Granat, Fyodor Kudryashov (Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Andrey Semyonov (Akhmat Grozny), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg), Mario Fernandes, Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow)

Midfielders: Yury Gazinsky (Krasnodar), Alan Dzagoev, Alexander Golovin (CSKA Moscow), Alexander Erokhin, Yury Zhirkov, Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg), Roman Zobnin, Alexander Samedov (Spartak Moscow), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal)

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Alexei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fyodor Smolov (Krasnodar)