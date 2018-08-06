Rugby World Cup 2019: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore unveils the coveted trophy

The countdown for Rugby World Cup has begun. The world cup will be hosted by Japan in 2019.

Rugby World Cup 2019: The countdown for Rugby World Cup has begun. The world cup will be hosted by Japan in 2019. The coveted trophy was which arrived in India for the first time was unveiled by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. The Webb Ellis Cup will be visiting 18 nations. Apart from Rathore the launch event was attended by World Cup CEO, Brett Gosper; Asia Rugby President, Aga Hussain; Numazar Mehta. The trohpy will also travel to Mumbai and Bhubaneshwar.

The event, hosted by former India rugby player and Indian film actor and director Rahul Bose, was attended by Secretary Sports MYAS Government of India, Rahul Bhatnagar; Director General Sports Authority of India – SAI, Neelam Kapur; Secretary General IOA, Rajeev Mehta, all shared in the excitement of seeing rugby’s greatest prize.

Speaking on the Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour, Rathore, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Webb Ellis Cup to India as the countdown to Rugby World Cup 2019 gets underway. We are happy to see India included within the 18 nations that will be visited by the Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour and welcome World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper and his team to Delhi today as the programme of activity gets underway.”

“Rugby has roots and history in India and we are seeing a growing interest in the game across the nation. I am sure that the Trophy Tour, will create further interest among the next generation of rugby players and fans in India as we prepare for the first Rugby World Cup in Asia at Japan 2019. I wish World Rugby and Rugby India the best for their endeavours.”

The Trophy Tour aims to engage and excite new and existing rugby fans in the run up to Japan 2019. Along with India, the Webb Ellis Cup will also visit Malaysia, Pakistan, Brazil, Nepal and Chile for the first time. The tour will also support World Rugby’s IMPACT Beyond legacy programme aiming to get 1 million new participants into rugby by 2020.

World Rugby CEO, Brett Gosper, said: “We are delighted to bring the Webb Ellis Cup to India for the very first time as part of the Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour. We thank the honourable Sports Minister of India, Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and our colleagues from Asia Rugby and Rugby India for making us so welcome and supporting our efforts to grow the game in India.

“Japan 2019 marks the first time the world’s third-largest sports event will be hosted in Asia and every effort is being made to maximise this opportunity to grow the sport in the region. Project Asia 1 Million, part of the Impact Beyond legacy programme which set a target of attracting one million new rugby participants by 2020, is making very strong progress with over 500,000 new participants involved already.

India is the eighth leg of the Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour and from Delhi, the Webb Ellis Cup will travel to Mumbai and Bhubaneswar as international celebration of rugby continues.

Rugby World Cup 2019 takes place in 12 host cities across Japan between 20 September and 2 November 2019. Exceptional domestic and global ticketing demand has been seen with more than 2.5 million applications to date and over 400,000 international fans expected to travel to Japan for the tournament. Tickets to all 48 Rugby World Cup 2019 matches will be available in next ballot phase beginning 19 September.