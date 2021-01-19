Rs 5 crore! BCCI rewards victorious Team India after they demolish Australia in historic Gabba Test

India beat Australia at the Gabba.

The BCCI today announced Rs 5 crore as team bonus for Team India as they beat Australia and created history on Tuesday. “The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

India on Tuesday successfully chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia’s 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane. The bonus was announced by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secertary Jay Shah within minutes of each other.

“Just a remarkable win…To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party,” Ganguly tweeted.

Shah also lauded the performances of India’s young brigade in the absence of some key players due to injury.

During the entire series, Team India was saddled with broken bones and battered bodies. However, they showed a never-seen-before zeal to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test. India successfully chased a 328-run target to seal the four-match series 2-1.

Rishabh Pant (89 not out off 138 balls) scared the daylights out of the Australians with his breathtaking strokeplay. Australia’s loss in the series may end Tim Paine’s reign as Australia captain. He has lost back-to-back home series against India.

“This is one of the biggest moments of my life now, and I’m happy that all the support staff and all my teammates supported me even when I wasn’t playing,” PTI quoted Pant as saying at the post-match presentation ceremony.

India had not played Pant in either the preceding ODI or the T20 series. However, Pant made an impression in the Test series.