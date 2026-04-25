In Match 36 of IPL 2026 the spotlight turns to Jaipur as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a game that feels bigger than just another league clash.

Jaipur is full of excitement but for Rajasthan Royals this match is not just about playing at home it’s about getting revenge. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile come in confident and want to show that their earlier win was no luck.

Earlier this season, SRH shocked everyone with a huge upset. Two new players Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain destroyed RR’s strong batting lineup leaving them struggling at just 9 runs for 5 wickets in the first three overs.

RR tried to fight back with a solid 118-run partnership between Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja but the early damage was too much to recover from.

Now, going into Match 36 RR wants to prove they are still one of the strongest teams in IPL 2026 while Ishan Kishan’s SRH is aiming to move up the points table after an inconsistent start.

How to watch RR vs SRH on TV?

In India, Star Sports Network is the official TV broadcaster for IPL 2026. To watch every ball live you can choose from different channels based on the language you prefer.

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. and can also choose their preferred language like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada from the settings.

Official TV Channels

English: Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports Select 1 & 2

Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports Select 1 & 2 Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Regional Languages: Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports: 1 Telugu

Star Sports: 1 Kannada

Ultra High Definition: Star Sports 4K (available on select DTH platforms like Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV)

How to watch RR vs SRH for free in India?

The match will be streamed online on JioHotstar, which is now the official digital platform after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

Streaming isn’t completely free for everyone this year, but many telecom companies are offering a JioHotstar subscription with their plans.

For Jio users you can open the MyJio app and check the “My Subscriptions” section. Many prepaid plans both monthly and yearly now come with a JioHotstar Mobile or Super plan included.

If you are using Airtel or Vi, some of their special “OTT bundle” recharges also give you access to the platform for as long as your plan is active.

While premium features on JioHotstar usually need a subscription many users can still watch the match for “free” using telecom offers.

For Reliance Jio users: Open the MyJio app and check the “Cricket Plans.” Jio usually offers plans starting from around Rs 79 to Rs 101, which give you data along with 30 days of IPL live streaming on your mobile.

For Airtel users: Airtel also has “Data + OTT” plans. Some data add-on packs (around Rs 100 to Rs 195) come with a free mobile subscription to JioHotstar during the IPL season.

For Vodafone Idea (Vi) users: Vi offers special packs like “Hero Unlimited” or plans around Rs 175. These plans give access to IPL matches through the Vi Movies & TV app or by logging into JioHotstar.

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How to Live Stream today’s IPL match featuring RR vs SRH in the world

Note: In Bangladesh, JioStar has reportedly ended its direct agreement, so fans should check local listings for Gazi TV (GTV) or the Toffee app for potential coverage updates.

USA & Canada: Willow TV is the official broadcaster, available via Sling TV and Fubo.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket will air the match live; streaming is available on the Sky Go app.

MENA: CricLife on TV and StarzPlay for online streaming.

Australia: Catch the action on Fox Cricket or stream via Kayo Sports.

Pakistan: Fans can stream the match legally via the Tapmad TV or Tamasha apps

Bangladesh: The match is available on Gazi TV (GTV) and digitally through the Toffee or Rabbithole platforms.