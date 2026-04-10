The Indian Premier League 2026 will see Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10 in match no 16th at the ACA Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Both teams have started the tournament well so fans can expect a close and exciting match.

RCB come into this match as the defending champions and have started IPL 2026 in great form winning their first few games and staying near the top of the points table

Their strong batting and well-balanced bowling have played a big role in their success so far.

Rajasthan Royals have also been performing well with a solid team that includes powerful batters and useful all-rounders. Because of this the match looks like an even contest between two strong teams.

How to Watch RR vs RCB IPL Match Online

Watch the live match between RR vs RCB on the JioHotstar app. You can easily switch between languages like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in the settings. You will need an active subscription to watch.

Access: Requires a subscription.

Mobile Plan: ₹79/month

Super Plan (HD): ₹149/month

Premium Plan (4K): ₹299/month

Features: Multi-cam angles, 4K resolution (Premium), and commentary in 12+ languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Bengali.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

Star Sports 1 / HD: English

Star Sports 1 Hindi / HD: Hindi

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

IPL 2026: How to Watch RR vs RCB Anywhere in the world