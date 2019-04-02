RR vs RCB Live score updates: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl first

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the match.
Both teams have been more than disappointing thus far in the IPL and need a win to revive their respective campaigns. The match starts at 8 pm IST.
Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the only two teams yet to win a game in the 2019 IPL, will be desperate to outdo each other in a clash of strugglers at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur today.
Royals, who boast of star players such as Steve Smith and Ben Stokes, have failed to live up to the expectations.
The hosts face an equally hungry outfit in RCB, who too are looking to redeem themselves. Their skipper Virat Kohli had conceded that the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon was “one of their worst losses”.
The visitors certainly have the resources in their ranks to beat Royals.RCB have a destructive batting order comprising Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer, yet their batting failed miserably in two out of the three games.
Both teams will also have to deal with the soaring heat in the Pink City with temperatures nearing 40 degrees celsius.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.
In 2011, Jharkhand's Varun Aaron clocked 153 kmph deliveries during the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Gujarat. Now all eyes will be on Aaron.
Sanju Samson is injured, Stuart Binny has been brought in. Varun Aaron is Jaydev Unadkat's replacement. For RCB, Akshdeep Nath, Navdeep Saini and Marcus Stoinis are in, Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman and Colin de Grandhomme are out.
Virat Kohli has become the third captain in IPL history to play as captain in 100 matches.
Rajasthan Royals won the toss, but will go for bowling first
The RR vs RCB thrill will begin at 8 pm according to the Indian Standard Time. Toss is scheduled to take place at 7.30 pm.
In all three matches, Rajasthan Royals were in a good position but could not grab the moments, losing to Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively. In Chennai match on Sunday, Royals had CSK reeling at 27 for three before skipper MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls to bail the hosts out of trouble and eventually win the game by eight runs.