As Match 16 of IPL 2026 gets closer all eyes are on the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

On Friday, April 10, the top team Rajasthan Royals (RR) took on the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In their last game, RR beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 27 runs in a rain-affected match. Young player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a quick and aggressive innings. Jaiswal anchored the innings with a brilliant unbeaten 77 off 32 balls.

Striking 10 fours and 4 sixes he maintained a strike rate of 240.63, ensuring the Royals’ run rate never dipped. A quick-fire 20 off 10 balls from team Captain Riyan Parag further propelled the total to a daunting 150.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are also looking very strong and are unbeaten in the tournament. In their previous match RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs.

As the match is set to be played on Friday 10 April, one question is on everyone’s mind: who will win? To get an idea, we asked different Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots, including ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude for their predictions. Chatbots have given a slight edge to the Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB).

RR vs RCB AI prediction: Gemini favours RCB, says win probability is 53.2%

Google Gemini: The statistical edge

Gemini slightly favors RCB, giving them a 53.2% chance to win. This is mainly because of their strong batting power.

Virat Kohli has a great record against RR scoring 896 runs and players like Tim David are in excellent form recently smashing 70 runs off just 25 balls against CSK.

Because of this, Gemini believes RCB’s middle order could be too strong for Rajasthan Royals to handle especially on the Guwahati pitch.

RR vs RCB AI prediction: ChatGPT predicts RR to win probability 51.0%

ChatGPT: The strategic underdog

ChatGPT gives a more balanced prediction but slightly favors Rajasthan Royals. The main reason is the pitch conditions. The ACA Stadium in Guwahati usually helps spinners and slower bowlers.

Since RR have quality spin options like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi ChatGPT believes they can slow down RCB’s scoring during the middle overs.

RR vs RCB Claude AI prediction: Claude Predicts RCB to win probability 55%

Claude: The momentum specialist

Claude is most confident about RCB winning, giving them a 55% chance. This is based on their recent form. RCB is coming off a big win where they scored 250 runs showing very aggressive batting.

Claude believes that if Rajasthan Royals don’t take at least 3 wickets in the powerplay RCB’s strong momentum could help them win the match.

AI Match Winner Predictions: Gemini vs. ChatGPT vs. Claude

AI Model Predicted Winner Probability Key Insight Google Gemini Royal Challengers Bengaluru 53.2% Cites RCB’s explosive batting depth (Kohli/David) and high-scoring momentum. ChatGP Rajasthan Royals 51.0% Favors RR due to “Home” advantage in Guwahati and superior spin attack. Claude Royal Challengers Bengaluru 55.0% Focuses on RCB’s recent 43-run win over CSK and tactical death bowling.

Final Verdict

While ChatGPT still believes Rajasthan Royals could do well with their spin attack, both Gemini and Claude are backing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On average the models give RCB around a 54% chance of winning.

They feel RCB’s strong batting lineup and the benefit of evening dew could help them dominate and quiet the Guwahati crowd on Friday night.

Predicted Winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Expected Score Range: 195 – 215