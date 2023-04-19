scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

RR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Royals win toss, Super Giants to bat first – Playing XI announced

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, IPL 2023 Match Today: RR has won four out of their five matches so far.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
IPL, IPL 2023, RR vs LSG, RR vs LSG Live, IPL Live, IPL 2023 Live Score, IPL Cricket 2023, IPL 2023 Today Match, RR vs LSG IPL 2023, RR vs LSG 2023, RR vs LSG Match, RR Match, LSG Match, RR LSG Match, IPL 2023 RR vs LSG, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Sanju Samson, Kl Rahul, Royals Vs Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals Teams, Lucknow Super Giants Teams
LSG boast a strong squad, with Quinton de Kock yet to make an appearance. (Image/Twitter/IndianPremierLeague)
Go to Live Updates

IPL 2023 Live Score Updates, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has attracted attention of cricket lovers as the two teams are currently occupying the top spots of the IPL points table. RR, who have won four out of their five matches so far, are coming off a three-wicket victory against defending champions Gujarat Titans. RR’s openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been instrumental in their campaign, providing a solid start in every match. However, the team’s middle-order, led by captain Sanju Samson and finisher Shimron Hetmyer, has also stepped up when needed.

Also Read

Meanwhile, LSG, who suffered a two-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in their previous match, boast a strong squad, with Quinton de Kock yet to make an appearance. However, the team needs to improve their batting approach during the middle overs. The Royals posses quality spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, and their bowling attack has been effective in slowing down the scoring rate.

Catch all the live updates of the match here:

Indian Premier League, 2023Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur   19 April 2023

Rajasthan Royals 

vs

Lucknow Super Giants   0/0 (0.0)

Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 26 ) Rajasthan Royals elected to field

Also Read
Live Updates
19:11 (IST) 19 Apr 2023
RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(Captain/WK), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

19:09 (IST) 19 Apr 2023
RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Updates: Lucknow Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (Captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi

19:03 (IST) 19 Apr 2023
RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Updates: Samson wins toss, opts to field

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field first. LSG openers will enter ground shortly.

18:39 (IST) 19 Apr 2023
RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Updates: What happened in LSG’s previous match?

Home team losing an IPL match, again! The trend continued on Saturday as Lucknow Super Giants lost the IPL match to gutsy Punjab Kings in yet another last-over thriller at Ekana Stadium in UP’s capital city. This is the fourth time in a row that the home team has lost to the visitors. Check out the highlights from RR's previous match here

18:30 (IST) 19 Apr 2023
RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Updates: What happened in RR’s previous match?

Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson avenged the IPL finale defeat as they thrashed Gujarat Titans by three wickets on their home ground on Sunday. Shimron Hetmyer and RR skipper were the guiding forces in the Sunday thriller. Check out the highlights from RR's previous match here

18:26 (IST) 19 Apr 2023
RR vs LSG Live Updates: Welcome to the Live blog

Hello! This is the live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match taking place in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm, and the toss for the same will take place at around 7 pm. Stay tuned to catch all the updates on this thrilling clash of the titans.

First published on: 19-04-2023 at 18:19 IST

Stock Market