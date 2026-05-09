RR vs GT, Today IPL Match: The IPL 2026 spotlight shifts to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 52. This is no ordinary fixture; it is the Royals’ third annual “Pink Promise Match,” an initiative dedicated to women-led transformation in Rajasthan. On the field, the stakes are equally high, both teams are currently sitting on 12 points, and a win tonight would provide significant breathing room in the top four of the standings.

Rajasthan Royals, led by Riyan Parag, are looking to break a streak of recent losses. Despite a strong start to their 2026 campaign, they arrive on the back of a seven-wicket defeat to Delhi. The Pink City will hope that its home side can leverage the flat nature of the Jaipur track, which has already seen targets in excess of 220 chased down twice this season.

Gujarat Titans, captained by Shubman Gill, are the form team of the moment. After a sluggish mid-season, the Titans have pulled off a hat-trick of wins, finding their cultural gravity through a disciplined bowling attack and Gill’s clinical opening stands. Historically, GT hold a 6-3 head-to-head edge over the Royals, but RR won the most recent encounter on April 4, giving them a psychological edge.

RR vs GT, Today IPL Match Date

RR are set to take on GT today (May 9, 2026).

RR vs GT, Today IPL Match Time

The clash between RR vs GT will kick off at 07:30 PM IST, with the crucial toss taking place at 07:00 PM IST.

RR vs GT, Today IPL Venue and Live Broadcasting Details

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 52: RR vs GT Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Star Sports Network JioHotstar

RR vs GT Playing 11 (Probable)

Rajasthan Royals (probable 11 + Impact Player): 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 3 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 4 Riyan Parag (capt), 5 Donovan Ferreira, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Shubham Dubey, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Nandre Burger/Dasun Shanaka, 11 Brijesh Sharma, 12 Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans (probable 11 + Impact Player): 1 Shubman Gill (captain), 2 Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Nishant Sindhu, 5 Washington Sundar, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Manav Suthar, 10 Arshad Khan, 11 Kagiso Rabada, 12 Mohammed Siraj

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RR vs GT Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Riyan Parag (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Kunal Singh Rathore, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Navdeep Saini, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad.