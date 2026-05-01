The IPL 2026 season is getting exciting as it reaches the final stages. Tonight’s match will take place in Jaipur where Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 43 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Both teams really need a win to stay in the race for the playoffs so this game is expected to be intense and important.

Rajasthan Royals are coming into this match with a lot of confidence. In their last game they beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a quick 43 runs off just 16 balls, giving the team a strong start.

Later, Donovan Ferreira (52 not out) and Shubham Dubey (31 not out) played brilliant finishing knocks adding 77 runs together in just 32 balls to chase down a big target of 223.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are coming off a very tough loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They were bowled out for just 75 runs, their lowest score ever at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar dominated early, reducing DC to 13/6 in the powerplay and putting them under huge pressure right from the start.

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RR vs DC Today’s IPL Match Date

The IPL 2026 Match 43 between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will be played on May 1, 2026. The race for the playoffs is getting tougher especially for teams at the bottom of the table. Rajasthan Royals are currently on 4th Position in the table after a solid run of form. While Delhi Capitals are still struggling to find consistency and are on no 7th.

RR vs DC, IPL 2026 Match Time

The match between RR vs DC will get in action at 07:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 07:00 pm.

RR vs DC, IPL 2026 Match Venue

RR vs DC is being staged at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR vs DC Predicted Playing 11s

Rajasthan Royals (probable+ impact player): 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 3 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 4 Riyan Parag (capt), 5 Donovan Ferreira, 6 Shimron Hetmyer/Lhuan-dre Pretorius, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Brijesh Sharma, 11 Nandre Burger, 12 Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals (probable+ impact player): 1 KL Rahul (wk), 2 Sahil Parakh, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Sameer Rizvi, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 David Miller, 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Axar Patel (captain), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Dushmantha Chameera, 12 T Natarajan

RR vs DC Today’s IPL Match Live Streaming

RR vs DC, IPL 2026 Today’s Match Venue

Match Venuehe Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 43 RR vs DC Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Star Sports Network JioHotstar

RR vs DC Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Riyan Parag (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aman Rao, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra.

DC Full Squad

Delhi Capital full (DC): Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, T. Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Ben Duckett, Mitchell Starc