Following an intense thriller between MI and KKR, the attention of IPL fans has now shifted to the upcoming blockbuster encounter between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The wildly anticipated clash is scheduled to take place later today at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Notably, this match marks a significant new era for both franchises.

For the first time, Riyan Parag takes official charge of the Royals as their permanent captain, playing in front of his home crowd. Conversely, the Chennai Super Kings begin a brand-new chapter without their icon, MS Dhoni, who is sidelined for the first two weeks with a calf strain.

Adding another layer of drama, Sanju Samson is making his debut for CSK, against the team he led as recently as last season, following a major pre-season trade that saw Ravindra Jadeja move to the Royals.

Given the recent changes made to the design and function of both these squads, we turned to Google’s Gemini, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Anthropic’s Claude to predict the winner of this highly charged RR vs CSK encounter. Here is their definitive digital review.

Gemini: Batting ground advantage for RR

Google’s Gemini points directly to the venue and the emotional lift of a new leader. Gemini analyses that the batting-friendly wicket at Barsapara will play into the hands of RR’s dynamic top order, particularly Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer.

The AI bot also highlights that RR has won 8 of their last 10 meetings against CSK, citing this recent statistical dominance as a factor that outweighs Chennai’s marginal historical head-to-head advantage (16-15 in 31 games).

ChatGPT: Suryavanshi storm + Dhoni loss

ChatGPT takes a deep dive into the impact of player availability, focusing on the tactical void left by MS Dhoni. It argues that the loss is not merely emotional; it’s a loss of invaluable behind-the-stumps tactical acumen, especially when guiding a bowling attack against RR’s dangerous opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

ChatGPT notes that CSK is further weakened by other injury-related losses, including death bowler Nathan Ellis and batter Dewald Brevis. In contrast, it feels RR’s squad balance, particularly in the bowling department with Jofra Archer and Ravindra Jadeja, appears more settled. The AI predicts RR’s high-velocity pacers will gain an edge during the crucial new-ball phase.

Claude: Focus on Jadeja and Sanju Samson

Claude focuses more on how recent pre-season trades have given both CSK and RR slight advantages over the other team. In its analysis, the Anthropic bot highlights the “Jadeja database,” suggesting that Ravindra Jadeja’s 12 years with CSK have given him an intimate knowledge of their batting weaknesses, providing RR with a unique psychological advantage.

The AI bot makes a similar case for former RR batter Sanju Samson. The AI states that Samson is arriving in prime form after India’s T20 World Cup triumph and could prove to be a real threat to RR if he can find his balance in the opening IPL game for CSK.

Key factors to look out for

The Sanju Samson Factor: How will Samson react to playing against his former franchise and the captain who replaced him? His mental game will be as important as his batting form.

How will Samson react to playing against his former franchise and the captain who replaced him? His mental game will be as important as his batting form. The ‘Dew’ Bias in Guwahati: Barsapara heavily favours the chasing team, making the toss a critical moment.

Barsapara heavily favours the chasing team, making the toss a critical moment. Checking the weather for a Suryavanshi storm: A true ‘wildcard’ for RR, Vaibhav Suryavanshi achieved a remarkable strike rate of 206.56 in his debut season last year, scoring 252 runs in 7 matches. Analysts writing for Cricbuzz suggest that if the 15-year-old prodigy retains his form, Suryvanshi’s powerplay innings can be an early decider for the game.

Disclaimer: AI predictions are based on historical statistics and current squad analysis. They are intended for entertainment purposes and do not guarantee the final match result.