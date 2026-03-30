The stage is set for Match 3 of IPL 2026 as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara. However, all eyes are currently on the skies rather than the pitch, as the weather forecast threatens to disrupt the first faceoff between Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja since their historic trade ahead of the nineteenth season.

The Weather forecast: A gloomy evening in Guwahati

According to Google Weather, the current conditions in Guwahati are sunny with a temperature of 26 Degrees Celsius. However, the outlook for the match hours is significantly more concerning for fans.

Daytime Conditions: The chance of rain is currently 55%, with light rain expected.

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Match-Hour Threat: The rain probability jumps to 65% tonight. Forecasters predict thundery showers could hit the city between 6:30 PM and 10:30 PM, directly overlapping with the toss (7:00 PM) and the bulk of the first innings.

Humidity & Wind: Humidity is expected to be high at 75%, with northeast winds blowing at approximately 5 mph.

Win the toss and bowl first in Guwahati?

If the rain relents enough for a game to take place, the toss becomes the most critical event of the night.

The Dew Factor: Heavy moisture is expected in the second innings. With the outfield already likely to be damp from afternoon showers, gripping the ball will be a massive challenge for spinners. Moreover, if at all the DLS comes into the picture, it favours the team batting second.

The Chasing Advantage: Historically, the Barsapara surface favors the chasing side. Given the rain threat and the impending dew, the captain winning the toss will almost certainly choose to bowl first to take advantage of any DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) adjustments and better batting conditions later in the night.