While the auction saw KKR’s Cameron Green grab the headlines, the RR-CSK rivalry has been defined by the Mega Trade of 2026. With Sanju Samson now donning the Yellow and Ravindra Jadeja returning to the Pink of Rajasthan, the salary cap for tonight’s “Playing XI” is staggering.

The Million-Dollar Playing XI: Top 5 Earners on the Field

Rank Player Team Price (INR) Acquisition Type 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK ₹18.00 Crore Retention (Captain) 2 Sanju Samson CSK ₹18.00 Crore Trade from RR 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR ₹18.00 Crore Retention 4 Prashant Veer CSK ₹14.20 Crore Auction Buy (Uncapped Record) 5 Ravindra Jadeja RR ₹14.00 Crore Trade from CSK

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) – ₹18.00 Crore

The CSK captain remains the cornerstone of the franchise’s post-Dhoni era. Retained for ₹18 crore, Gaikwad is not just the tactical leader but also the financial anchor of the squad. Tonight, he leads a team that includes his former rival-captain, Sanju Samson.

2. Sanju Samson (CSK) – ₹18.00 Crore

The biggest talking point of the season. In a move that shocked the league, Samson was traded to CSK for a massive ₹18 crore valuation. Tonight marks his first game against the Royals, the team he led for years. All eyes will be on whether the “CSK version” of Samson can justify the record trade price.

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – ₹18.00 Crore

Rajasthan’s batting prodigy saw a 350% salary jump this cycle, moving from ₹4 crore to ₹18 crore. Now the highest-paid player in the RR camp, Jaiswal carries the weight of being the franchise’s new face after Samson’s departure.

4. Prashant Veer (CSK) – ₹14.20 Crore

The “Auction Sensation” of 2026. CSK broke the bank for this uncapped Indian all-rounder, making him the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history at ₹14.20 crore. Tonight is the ultimate litmus test to see if his domestic form translates to the big stage.

5. Ravindra Jadeja (RR) – ₹14.00 Crore

“Sir” Jadeja returns to where it all began. Traded to RR as part of the Samson deal at a ₹14 crore valuation, Jadeja is now the veteran general for the Royals. His task tonight is simple but poetic: dismantle the CSK middle order he once protected.

MS Dhoni: While he remains the spiritual heart of CSK, he is currently retained under the “Uncapped Player” rule for ₹4 crore. Additionally, he is currently sidelined with a calf strain and is not expected to feature in today’s starting XI.

