The third match of the Indian Premier League 2026 is set to be a high-stakes encounter as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match is scheduled for Monday (March 30), 2026, and will kick off at 7:30 PM local time (IST) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The venue is known as the Royals’ secondary home ground. Both teams are aiming for a fresh start after a tough 2025 season. For the Rajasthan Royals, local favourite Riyan Parag is now leading the charge, while the Chennai Super Kings are beginning a brand-new chapter without MS Dhoni on the field.

RR vs CSK IPL 2026: Weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, Guwahati could see an average temperature of 27 degrees, ranging from 26 to 32 degrees. The wind gusts could be at 22 km/h, with a probability of precipitation and thunderstorms to be 56% and 11% respectively. The match day could see cloud cover of 61% with the possibility of 2 hours of rain.

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is renowned as a high-scoring, batting-friendly venue with a fast outfield and true bounce. While offering good support for batters, the pitch often helps fast bowlers early on, with dew playing a significant role in evening matches, heavily favouring the team batting second.

RR vs CSK IPL 2026: Probable playing 11

CSK probable playing 11: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Chahar, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

RR probable playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne

RR vs CSK IPL 2026: Squads

RR Squad: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Vignesh Puthur, Kuldeep Sen, Brijesh Sharma

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Sharma